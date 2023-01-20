Mickie James vs. Masha Slamovich title match set for Impact No Surrender

Slamovich earned the opportunity by winning a four-way at Hard to Kill.

The first contender for new Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James is official as she will defend against Masha Slamovich at No Surrender.

The Impact Plus streaming special takes place on Friday, February 24th in Las Vegas.

Slamovich won a four-way no. 1 contender's match at last Friday's Hard to Kill -- the same show where James defeated recent Slamovich rival Jordynne Grace for the title.

On Thursday's show, Slamovich came out at the end of James' show opening promo and issued her a "death warrant" to make the match official. This will be their first-ever meeting.

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander will also defend his title on the show, but he won't learn who his contender is until next Thursday which will feature the first-ever Golden Six Shooter match where six former World Champions will compete for the opportunity to face Alexander.

Moose, Eddie Edwards, Callihan, Rich Swann, Chris Sabin and Rhino will all vye for the shot.

Here's the current lineup for No Surrender: