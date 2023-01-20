New Findings from Northwestern Polytechnic University in the Area of Finance Reported (Why Do Firms Purchase Directors and Officers Liability Insurance? – a Perspective From Short Selling Threats): Business – Finance

Read full article on original website
Dayforward Raises $25M and Acquires Commercial Travelers Life Insurance Company to Expand Life Insurance Offering Nationwide
The digital-first life insurance company builds on its initial successful launch with a carrier acquisition to expand nationally, bringing financial security to families with revolutionary new products and technology. NEW YORK. ,. Jan. 23, 2023. /PRNewswire/ -- Dayforward, the first digital life insurance company built for modern families, announced today...
American Property Casualty Insurance Association: The Fairest Way To Reduce Insurance Costs Is To Decrease Crashes Through Roadway Safety Initiatives
The American Property Casualty Insurance Association. (APCIA) issued the following statement in response to. , Senior Vice President for Federal Government Relations and Political Engagement. "Discrimination in the insurance industry based on race is illegal in every state, and is not tolerated by the industry's 56 state insurance regulators nor...
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (the. "Company") appointed. Senior Vice President and Controller of the. Company, effective. March 1, 2023. . In this position,. will serve as. the Company's...
NFP Acquires UK-Based Direct Safety Solutions
Acquisition of health and safety firm will complement NFP's commercial insurance and HR consultancy services. /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, HR services consultant, and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has acquired. Direct Safety Solutions Ltd. , a. UK. -based health and...
Studies from Apec Climate Center Yield New Data on Risk Management (Climate Risk Management for the Rainfed Rice Yield In Lao Pdr Using Apcc Mme Seasonal Forecasts): Risk Management
-- A new study on Risk Management is now available. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The tailored process-based crop model equipped with seasonal climate forecasts have been a useful tool for managing agricultural risks from climatic variability. In this study, we provided a risk management framework for a rainfed paddy rice field in Savannakhet province of Lao People’s.
Business-Focused Insurtech Coverdash Announces Launch After Oversubscribed Seed Round
Live in all 50 states, Coverdash's frictionless insurance experience allows businessowners, e-commerce merchants, and gig-economy workers to source coverage in seconds. /PRNewswire/ -- Coverdash, a fully-digital business insurance startup providing simplified insurance solutions to businesses of all shapes and sizes, is pleased to announce the company's official launch and the closing of an oversubscribed seed funding round.
Researchers from Shandong Normal University Describe Research in Mathematical Modelling and Control (Optimal reinsurance design under the VaR risk measure and asymmetric information): Mathematics – Mathematical Modelling and Control
-- Investigators discuss new findings in mathematical modelling and control. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This paper analyzes a monopoly reinsurance market in the presence of asymmetric information.”. Our news reporters obtained a quote from the research from. Shandong Normal University. :...
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University Researcher Has Provided New Study Findings on COVID-19 (A double-edged sword: The role of insurable interest in non-indemnity insurance in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic in Zimbabwe): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- Fresh data on COVID-19 are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The on-going Covid-19 pandemic has affected many facets of life including the business of insurance. It raises fresh questions as to who can insure the life of another because it has led to the loss of many lives.”
Social Inflation Causes Between $2.4 and $3.5 Billion of All Medical Malpractice Losses, The Doctors Company Study Finds
NAPA, Calif. , Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the decade ending in 2021, between. , or 8 to 11 percent, of all medical malpractice losses incurred by physician-focused insurers stemmed from social inflation, according to new research from. The Doctors Company. , the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer...
Lauren Kim Appointed Head of NFP's Financial Institutions Group
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker (P&C), benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced the appointment of. (FIG). As the head of FIG, part of NFP's Specialty business, Kim will work to advance NFP's sophisticated solutions that help financial institutions address a variety of risks, while aligning capabilities and expertise within the FIG team to better serve clients. The company also announced that.
Insurance Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market Research | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028
Are some of the major key players. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insurance Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market Value and CAGR. The insurance, reinsurance, and insurance brokerage markets are made up of insurance sales made by entities (organisations, sole proprietorships, and partnerships) engaged in providing insurance and related activities such as underwriting (assuming risk and assigning premiums) policies, insurance brokerage, and reinsurance.
Tough accreditation review an asset for health cost sharing ministry consumers
Independent accreditation takes time, requires complete transparency, and high standards. In the end, what’s gained is well worth the time and effort." /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tougher the accreditation review for health cost sharing ministries (HCSM), the better it is for the people it serves, says the leader of. ,...
“System And Method For Optimizing Home Visit Appointments And Related Travel” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20230005607): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventors Kogan, Daniel ( Brooklyn, NY , US); Sumareva, Rada (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors:...
Federal Reserve chair claims climate neutrality, but advocates for 'stress tests'
[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]. once explained, was about practicing the art of constructive ambiguity. Testifying to. as Fed chairman, Greenspan would resolve a sentence in a deliberately obscure way that made it incomprehensible, "but nobody was quite sure I wasn't saying something profound when I wasn't."
Fed explores equity amid shifting work patterns
Nashoba Valley Voice (MA) The region's highly skilled and educated workforce and the presence of leading health care, higher education and technology organizations here position. New England. well for the future,. Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. President. said Thursday. But slowing population growth and labor challenges exacerbated by changes in...
National Insurance Crime Bureau: With Kia and Hyundai Thefts Spiking, Insurance Industry Associations Encourage YouTube To Remove 'How To' Videos
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Thefts of Kia and Hyundai automobiles increased dramatically across the United States. in 2022, and insurance industry associations say misuse of social media platforms, like YouTube, by individuals and criminal organizations are contributing to the spike in illegal activity. The. National Insurance Crime Bureau. ,...
University of Basel: Private Patients Receive Treatment For Heart Conditions More Often Than Those With Basic Health Insurance
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) with supplementary private health insurance are more likely to undergo cardiac procedures than those with only basic health insurance. This has been demonstrated in a study by researchers from the. University of Basel. and the. Cantonal Hospital of Aarau. . * * *. Switzerland. has...
Fourteen People Who Inspired Future Tax Criminals in 2022
The IRS Criminal Investigation unit has released its top cases for 2022 and in it we get reality TV personalities, a rogue tax preparer, some garden variety PPP fraud, and even a former decathlete with his own Wikipedia page. Pretty sure some of these people showed up in Accountants Behaving Badly, an irregular feature we publish here when Google News results become full of…
What Could Go Wrong for the Federal Reserve in 2023
In some ways, the 2023 economic outlook for the US is locked in. The Federal Reserve’s goal is to push the rate of inflation back down to 2% over the next few years. It will do this by keeping monetary policy tight enough for long enough to restrain economic activity. This will eventually loosen up the labor market sufficiently to push wage inflation down to the 3% to 4% range…
