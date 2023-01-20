Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Film festival being held in Allentown this April
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new Allentown festival, which will feature a mix of international, American, and Lehigh Valley films, will premiere in April. Organizers of the nonprofit Allentown Film Festival, who have been quietly working to establish the event over the past few months, announced Monday that the festival will screen dozens of short and feature films, including several world premieres.
WFMZ-TV Online
After roof collapse 2 years ago, Northampton bowling alley ready to roll again with several upgrades
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Nearly two years after a winter snowstorm forced it to temporarily close, a popular bowling alley is ready to roll again in Northampton County. Hampton Lanes, a 24-lane bowling alley at 326 Main St. in Northampton, is set to reopen at 4 p.m. Tuesday with several upgrades - including new lanes, pinsetters, arcade games and big-screen TVs.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehighton to join the Colonial League as a full member in 2024
The Colonial League announced that Lehighton Area School District will be admitted as a full member beginning in the fall of 2024. The League made the announcement in a press release on Monday evening, shortly after the district had approved the move from the Schuylkill League at a board meeting.
WFMZ-TV Online
Elsa and Olaf enjoy brunch at Boyertown restaurant
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - A pair of legendary Disney characters were in Berks County for brunch on Sunday. Elsa and Olaf from "Frozen" were at the Grind restaurant in Boyertown to greet families and take pictures with the kids.
WFMZ-TV Online
Country music star Chris Lane booked for Quakertown venue this summer
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A big country music name is making a stop in Bucks County this summer. Chris Lane is set to perform at the Univest Performance Center in Quakertown on Friday, July 7, according to a news release Monday. The multi-platinum, chart-topping artist will be part of the 2023...
WFMZ-TV Online
Landmark building in Allentown coming down. What does developer have in mind for the site?
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After more than 100 years, the old Neuweiler Brewery is finally coming down. Historian Frank Whelan says it was a big deal for the city when its founder, Louis Neuweiler, completed the project. "When he built the Neuweiler Brewery back in 1913, it was considered one of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg gym owners expand operation to include indoor golf, entertainment center
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Golfers looking to stay at the top of their game year-round can take a swing at a new facility in Warren County. The Golf Center at Burley's, an indoor venue featuring golf simulators, driving ranges, putting greens and a chipping area, opened in early January at 224 Stockton St. in Phillipsburg.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem bar on Elizabeth Avenue, known long ago as Mickey Kelly's, sold for $1.2M
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An East Elizabeth Avenue site that has been home to many Bethlehem bars and seen performances by big-name bands has crossed the million-dollar mark. The property at 21-25 E. Elizabeth, formerly 21 Crafthouse and Kitchen, was sold for $1.17 million on Jan. 9, according to Northampton County records.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police substation to open in next few weeks
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police will soon have another hub. A police substation is expected to open in the next few weeks at Hamilton Street and American Parkway, said developer Nat Hyman, who donated the space to police. The City of Allentown is expected to issue the permits this week,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fundraising underway to launch Phillipsburg Boxing Academy
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Fundraising is underway to create the Phillipsburg Boxing Academy. The goal is to form a community where kids can exercise, gain self-confidence and get to know local police officers. "The Jingle Brawl and the Turkey Brawl, where cops and firemen fight each other for charity, we found...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 5:00 - Demolition crews knock down Allentown's Neuweiler Brewery, making way for redevelopment
An Allentown landmark once known as "Brewers Hill" is being torn down. A demolition crew was out at the old Neuweiler Brewery on Front Street today, making way for redevelopment. Developers want to build apartments and shops on the property. Get an update on the plans in a live report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
WFMZ-TV Online
Montco DA: Contractor stole total of more than $400K from homeowners in southeastern Pa., Berks
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A contractor is being accused in the theft of more than $400,000 from homeowners in southeastern Pennsylvania and Berks County. Joseph Ford, 53, of Collegeville, is being charged with more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Boyertown model train shop shuts its doors
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Bill Hogan, owner of the Colebrookdale Train Stop model train hobby shop in Boyertown, says business has been dwindling for the last few months, forcing him to make the tough decision to shut his doors. "It's really tough for people to afford hobbies anymore," said Hogan. Over...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two bank branches set to close in Easton area
Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County. A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28. In the coming months,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mostly rain, but also a little snow in spots, into Monday; another storm to watch midweek
TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain, heavy at times; snow north changes to rain. Low: 35. MONDAY: Leftover rain through midday mixing with some snow then becoming breezy and drier with perhaps some sunny breaks. High: 40. MONDAY NIGHT: Turning out partly cloudy; brisk. Low: 29. FORECAST SUMMARY. Sunday was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem churches now appear ready to move ahead with merger, sale of properties
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Three Bethlehem churches now appear ready to move forward with merging their congregations and selling properties to Lehigh University. The announcement was made during a United Proclamation of the Gospel service this weekend at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church. The merger of St. Peter's, St. John's Windish...
WFMZ-TV Online
6 displaced by fire in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Fire damaged a home in Hackettstown, New Jersey on Monday. It broke out shortly after 2 p.m. in the 300 block of Main Street, and responding officers saw smoke coming from the roof, police said. Firefighters knocked down the fire in about 20 minutes, but the building...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man wanted for killing in Jersey City caught in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man wanted for a deadly shooting Tuesday morning in New Jersey has been caught in Bethlehem. Police say Lucas Cooper shot and killed a woman in Jersey City. Cooper faces murder, child endangerment, and other charges. Multiple reports say the woman he's accused of shooting, Temara...
WFMZ-TV Online
Beerco demolished, paving way for new gas station in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Construction is underway for a new gas station and convenience store in Allentown. Demolition crews were out in the 2900 block of Lehigh Street Tuesday, knocking down the old Beerco building. It was torn down to make way for a new Sheetz, which is scheduled to open...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages Muhlenberg Township home, displaces family
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A family of four has been displaced after a Tuesday afternoon fire damaged a home in Muhlenberg Township. Fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Ashbourne Drive just past noon. Officials said the fire appears to have started in the...
