‘We are in bliss’: Chrissy Teigen shows off infant daughter in social media post

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
The newest child of model Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend made her debut on social media on Thursday.

Teigen, 37, posted photos on her Instagram account of Esti Maxine Stephens, who was born on Jan. 13. Legend, whose legal last name is Stephens, announced the birth of the girl during a private concert hours after Teigen gave birth, People reported.

“The house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” Teigen wrote on Thursday. “We are in bliss.”

Teigen shared a photo of son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter Luna Simone, 6½, holding their baby sister, People reported.

Teigen, 37, announced her pregnancy in August in an Instagram post. She added that she had undergone in vitro fertilization, according to People.

The baby girl’s birth comes after the couple experienced the pregnancy loss in October 2020 to a boy they had named Jack, People reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

