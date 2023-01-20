Read full article on original website
Look! Rock Slide On Hell Hole Trail Closes Off Access Temporarily
With the soggy weather we've had of late here in southern Utah, some of the wet soil became loose, leading to a recent rock slide at the Hell Hole Trail in Washington City. Washington City officials are aware of the issue and work has begun to clear the trail, but as you can see, the rock slide moved some pretty sizable boulders into the trail.
Southern Utah: Dangerous Conditions Cause Road Closures Off Of I-15 (Pics)
With the record snow and rainfall Utah is having in January 2023 comes some dangerous conditions. Flooding roadways, structures and homes and creating a muddy mess. Just off of exit 36 between St George and Cedar City, Utah the road has been closed because of dangerous conditions. Road Closed. Because...
More Snow Forecast For Southern Utah
(St. George, UT) — More snow is coming to southern Utah. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that is in effect now, until five p.m. tonight. The advisory impacts cities of Cove Fort, Fish Lake, Joes Valley, Brian Head and Alton. Officials expect to see upwards of 12 inches of snow.
Changes made to Mesquite’s Stake
Left Photo (from L to R): Mesquite West Stake Mark Tichenor, President Jared Hollingshead and Vern Pollock. Right Photo (from L to R): Mesquite East Stake Travis Wakefield, President David J. Anderson and Ryan Toone. Photos submitted by the Mesquite Stake Public Affairs. The Mesquite Nevada Stake Conference was held...
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – January 22, 2023
ST. GEORGE, UT – January 22, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah, Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is waiting!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001...
Check It Out: Top Down St. George Is A Lot Of Fun
If you ask the average person what superpower they would like, you might get replies like, "X-ray vision,'" or "Super speed," or even "Limitless strength." But a large portion of people would definitely respond that it would be super cool to be able to fly. The ability to get somewhere...
FREAKY Stories That Prove Utah Is The Creepiest State
Legend has it, Virginia Loomis was murdered in the 1800s. Her body was found on the giant rock that was used to make the bricks for the Old Main. Some of the bricks even contained her blood! Her boyfriend, a man named Steven Farr was believed to be her murderer. Later, Farr got a job as the janitor at SUU where it appears Virginia's REVENGE took place. According to SUU's website HERE they say: "On his first day of work he was allegedly lighting the old coal furnace in Old Main's basement when something caused the furnace door to slam shut on his arm... He burned to death, unable to wrench free, becoming the human torch that burned Old Main to the ground in 1948." They say the ghost of Virginia was seen "Laughing in the flames!"
What a ‘queer’ southern Utah sub had to say about being posted on @LibsofTikTok
What is Libs of TikTok? Who is Chaya Raichik? What Cedar City teacher video was featured on Libs of TikTok. Sharing gender pronouns in Utah schools
Obituary praising life of Enoch father who killed his family pulled from newspaper website
The obituary of Michael Haight, who shot to death his kids, wife and mother-in-law before killing himself, was removed from the Cedar City Spectrum website amid online backlash.
'Incredible mother' to be laid to rest with her children in southern Utah on Friday
A Utah father shot and killed his wife, five children and his wife’s mother Jan. 4 in Enoch, Utah. The Latter-day Saint mother will be remembered for being an “incredible mother” who “served faithfully.”
Obituary praising Utah man who shot 7 family members removed after backlash
ENOCH, Utah — The laudatory obituary of the Utah father accused of killing seven members of his family has been removed from online newspapers and funeral pages after sharp criticism. Michael Orwin Haight, 42, is believed to have killed his wife, her mother and his five children in his...
