Saint George, UT

890kdxu.com

Look! Rock Slide On Hell Hole Trail Closes Off Access Temporarily

With the soggy weather we've had of late here in southern Utah, some of the wet soil became loose, leading to a recent rock slide at the Hell Hole Trail in Washington City. Washington City officials are aware of the issue and work has begun to clear the trail, but as you can see, the rock slide moved some pretty sizable boulders into the trail.
WASHINGTON, UT
midutahradio.com

More Snow Forecast For Southern Utah

(St. George, UT) — More snow is coming to southern Utah. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that is in effect now, until five p.m. tonight. The advisory impacts cities of Cove Fort, Fish Lake, Joes Valley, Brian Head and Alton. Officials expect to see upwards of 12 inches of snow.
ALTON, UT
Mesquite Local News

Changes made to Mesquite’s Stake

Left Photo (from L to R): Mesquite West Stake Mark Tichenor, President Jared Hollingshead and Vern Pollock. Right Photo (from L to R): Mesquite East Stake Travis Wakefield, President David J. Anderson and Ryan Toone. Photos submitted by the Mesquite Stake Public Affairs. The Mesquite Nevada Stake Conference was held...
MESQUITE, NV
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – January 22, 2023

ST. GEORGE, UT – January 22, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah, Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is waiting!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Check It Out: Top Down St. George Is A Lot Of Fun

If you ask the average person what superpower they would like, you might get replies like, "X-ray vision,'" or "Super speed," or even "Limitless strength." But a large portion of people would definitely respond that it would be super cool to be able to fly. The ability to get somewhere...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

FREAKY Stories That Prove Utah Is The Creepiest State

Legend has it, Virginia Loomis was murdered in the 1800s. Her body was found on the giant rock that was used to make the bricks for the Old Main. Some of the bricks even contained her blood! Her boyfriend, a man named Steven Farr was believed to be her murderer. Later, Farr got a job as the janitor at SUU where it appears Virginia's REVENGE took place. According to SUU's website HERE they say: "On his first day of work he was allegedly lighting the old coal furnace in Old Main's basement when something caused the furnace door to slam shut on his arm... He burned to death, unable to wrench free, becoming the human torch that burned Old Main to the ground in 1948." They say the ghost of Virginia was seen "Laughing in the flames!"
UTAH STATE

