5 of the Best Foods for Heart Health
When it comes to heart health, some factors are out of your control -- like, say, your blood type. But other factors are more changeable, including your diet. Everyone from the American Heart Association to the US Department of Health and Human Services recommends making specific food choices to support a healthy heart. Because foods for heart health can reduce other potential cardiovascular issues -- like high blood pressure and high cholesterol -- it's worth keeping in mind as you plan your weekly meals.
Reasons to eat almond: Nutritionists share their advice
Almond is very high in important nutrients as healthy monosaturated fat, fibers, proteins, vitamins and minerals as selenium. Almond is rich in magnesium important nutrient for blood sugar control, lower blood pressure and muscle recovering. The high number of fibers and protein in almond can reduce hunger and help in...
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
Rosie O'Donnell said diabetes medication tirzepatide helped her lose 10 pounds and stop thinking about food
Comedian Roșie O'Donnell said she lost 10 pounds taking tirzepatide, a medication for diabetes that's awaiting FDA-approval for weight loss.
Kim Cattrall's Hashimoto's Diagnosis Explained
In 1998, actress Kim Cattrall was diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease (via E! News). The disease, which affects the thyroid gland, is known for causing symptoms like weight gain and fatigue. For someone who works in Hollywood, the diagnosis was a blow to Cattrall. Hashimoto's can be a challenge both physically and emotionally, so close monitoring is essential (via Cleveland Clinic).
‘Thanks, Pfizer’ becomes a meme as anti-vaxxer tries to blame vaccine for spasms
A resurfaced video in which a US woman appears to suggest the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus has caused her legs to shake violently and uncontrollably, has gone viral on Twitter this weekend, with many mocking the American’s assertion. User Angelia Desselle, who considers herself an “advocator for the [vaccine]...
Can I eat apple at night? Find out what the experts say
Slide 1 of 5: Expert opinion from Cassia D MullerBechelor in Nutrition · 2 years of experience · BrazilOf course, it is an excellent option for the night. It even helps you sleep better, as the fruit has properties that regulate hormones that interfere with sleep in excess, such as cortisol.→ See more questions and expert answers related to Apple.→ Love Apple? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
The Specific Type Of Fiber That Can Help You Lose Weight
Fiber can protect you from heart disease, diabetes, and inflammatory bowel disease, according to the American Heart Association. It also helps lower your cholesterol and flush nasty toxins out of your body. Although the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends 25 grams of fiber a day for women and 38 grams for men, most people in the United States only average 16 grams a day.
Are peanuts good for diabetics? Find out what the experts say
Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) - Nutritional Science · 11 years of experience · Canada. Peanuts are healthy for everyone, including diabetics, when consumed in moderate amount. Peanuts contain healthy fats, protein, dietary fibre as well as a few essential minerals and vitamins. Peanuts are recommended for diabetics as a healthy snacks since they contain little to no carbs and they are found to help regulate blood sugar as well as promote satiety.
Care plan your doctor would usually recommend for Glaucoma
A condition where the eye’s optic nerve, which provides information to the brain, is damaged with or without raised intraocular pressure. If untreated, this will cause gradual vision loss. Symptoms. Commonly observed symptoms include: blurred vision, glare, eye pain, headache, and narrowed vision. Causes. A damage to the optic...
