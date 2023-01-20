Read full article on original website
Toby Ellis and Tyler Emdur B’nai Mitzvah
On Saturday, January 28th, 2023 (6 Shevat 5783), Toby Ellis, son of Rebecca & William Ellis and Tyler Emdur, son of Abby & Josh Emdur, will be called to the Torah as B’nai Mitzvah at Congregation Har HaShem. Toby and Tyler will read from Parashat Bo. Boulder Jewish News...
Boulder JCC Hosting Tu B’shevat Seder: Of the Earth
Tu B’Shevat is one of the four “New Years” in the Jewish Calendar. Quite literally, the 15th of the Hebrew month Shevat celebrates the New Year of the Trees. This year we invite the community to experience a Tu B’Shevat seder that explores what trees, forests, and eco-systems teach us as earthlings about our consumption, waste, and economy! Jamie Harkins, of The City of Boulder’s Circular Economy Team, will present the local work they are doing that is making a huge impact. Additionally, we will root our learnings in Jewish tradition through ritual and text exploration with Rabbi Charna Rosenholtz.
Latest News from JTree
Hello Forest Fans, Happy Valentine’s Day! Here are a few quick links about exciting events that are coming up for your involvement. Register for the Colorado Jewish Climate Summit is February 5th, 10:00-3:15 pm. Come learn with Rabbi Jennie Rosenn, the CEO of Dayenu: A Jewish Call to Action.
