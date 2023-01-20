ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
und.com

Hidalgo, Risch are 2023 McDonald's All-Americans

CHICAGO, Ill. — Notre Dame is the only team in the country that signed three HoopGurlz top-20 recruits in its 2023 class, and two of them earned top national honors on Tuesday. McDonald’s has announced that Irish signees Hannah Hidalgo and Emma Risch will be two of 24 high school senior women to play on the 2023 McDonald’s All-American team. The two games — both men and women — will be played at the Toyota Center in Houston on March 28.
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Irish dominate Hoos, Mabrey exits with knee injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — No. 7 Notre Dame (16-2, 7-1) earned a 22-point win over a visiting Virginia team (14-6, 3-6) on Sunday, 76-54. But what was a suffocating performance from start to finish was classified as a “bittersweet” victory by Karen and Kevin Keyes Family Head Coach Niele Ivey.
NOTRE DAME, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy