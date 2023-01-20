Read full article on original website
Too much punch: Waterford knocks out Crown City South Gallia
Waterford dumped Crown City South Gallia 49-38 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Waterford and Crown City South Gallia squared off with January 27, 2022 at Waterford High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Malvern engulfs Cadiz Harrison Central in point barrage
Malvern's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Cadiz Harrison Central 55-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Malvern a 17-10 lead over Cadiz Harrison Central.
Bellaire works extra shift to take care of Shadyside in OT classic
Bonus basketball saw Bellaire use the extra time to top Shadyside 53-28 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 23. Last season, Bellaire and Shadyside faced off on December 23, 2021 at Shadyside High School. Click here for a recap.
Columbiana defeats Wellsville in lopsided affair
Columbiana showed no mercy to Wellsville, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 46-21 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Columbiana and Wellsville played in a 36-23 game on January 13, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Malvern takes down Cadiz Harrison Central
Cadiz Harrison Central got no credit and no consideration from Malvern, which slammed the door 55-35 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Malvern and Cadiz Harrison Central faced off on December 22, 2021 at Malvern High School. Click here for a recap.
New Philadelphia claims close encounter of the winning kind over Dover
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and New Philadelphia nabbed it to nudge past Dover 31-27 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 21. Last season, New Philadelphia and Dover faced off on January 22, 2022 at Dover High School. For more, click here.
Canton McKinley gallops past Stow-Munroe Falls
Canton McKinley pushed past Stow-Munroe Falls for a 55-39 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Canton McKinley and Stow-Munroe Falls squared off with February 26, 2021 at Stow-Munroe Falls High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Zoom: Minerva leaves Lisbon in its wake
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Minerva broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 56-22 explosion on Lisbon in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 21. In recent action on January 16, Lisbon faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Minerva took...
