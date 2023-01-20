ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnesville, OH

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

Too much punch: Waterford knocks out Crown City South Gallia

Waterford dumped Crown City South Gallia 49-38 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Waterford and Crown City South Gallia squared off with January 27, 2022 at Waterford High School last season. Click here for a recap.
WATERFORD, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbiana defeats Wellsville in lopsided affair

Columbiana showed no mercy to Wellsville, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 46-21 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Columbiana and Wellsville played in a 36-23 game on January 13, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
WELLSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Malvern takes down Cadiz Harrison Central

Cadiz Harrison Central got no credit and no consideration from Malvern, which slammed the door 55-35 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Malvern and Cadiz Harrison Central faced off on December 22, 2021 at Malvern High School. Click here for a recap.
MALVERN, OH
richlandsource.com

Canton McKinley gallops past Stow-Munroe Falls

Canton McKinley pushed past Stow-Munroe Falls for a 55-39 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Canton McKinley and Stow-Munroe Falls squared off with February 26, 2021 at Stow-Munroe Falls High School last season. Click here for a recap.
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Zoom: Minerva leaves Lisbon in its wake

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Minerva broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 56-22 explosion on Lisbon in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 21. In recent action on January 16, Lisbon faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Minerva took...
LISBON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy