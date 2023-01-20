Read full article on original website
Get to Know Garrett Briggs | Wolf Pack | Wolf Watch
Get to Know Garrett Briggs | Wolf Pack | Wolf Watch. He's a park ranger, he's a father, he's Garrett Briggs. 🌲 Meet Garrett, with a little help from Rodrigo Santoro, before Wolf Pack drops this Thursday on Paramount+! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Stream a Mountain of...
Comedy Central to Premiere New 'Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head' From February 8
Catch brand new episodes of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, starting February 8 after an all-new South Park, only on Comedy Central!. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favorites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Expands Kids and Family Programming with New Slate of Films...
Could 'PAW Patrol' Be Planning to Launch a New Space-Themed Sub-Series?
The brand new PAW Patrol special "All Paws on Deck" recently made its world premiere in Canada. In the episode, Ryder calls on every member of the Paw Patrol to stop a hi-tech kid inventor, and also hints at what may be an upcoming new PAW Patrol sub-series!. Note: This...
Nickelodeon Stars REACT To Old Shows (Pt. 1) | #Shorts | NickRewind
Nickelodeon Stars REACT To Old Shows (Pt. 1) | #Shorts | NickRewind. Remember Robbie Shapiro from Victorious? NickRewind got the man himself, Matt Bennett, to return to set and react to some of his cringiest scenes from the Nickelodeon classic!. Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows old and new on...
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'The Really Loud House' Two-Part Special in February 2023
Things are about to get really LOUD this February when Nickelodeon premieres the brand new two-part The Really Loud House special "The Princess and the Everlasting Emerald: A Royal Woods Fairytale"!. It all kicks off in the all new episode "The Princess and the Everlasting Emerald: A Royal Woods Fairytale...
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Nickelodeon to Host PAW Patrol's Bow Wow Big Night on January 23
The Aqua Pups are on a roll! Dive into a super-splashy, super-sized Aqua Pups special, and get a never-before-seen look at the brand new series Rubble & Crew with PAW Patrol's Bow Wow Big Night, airing Monday, January 23 at the special time of 7:00 p.m. ET/PT, only on Nickelodeon! Ready, Set, Get Wet!
Week 4, 2023 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights
Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, January 23 - Sunday, January 29, 2023!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full January 2023 highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT. Monday, January 23, 2023. 7:00...
⭐️🐰 Peppa Pig's Chinese New Year Special 🐰⭐️ Peppa Pig Official Family Kids Cartoon
⭐️🐰 Peppa Pig's Chinese New Year Special 🐰⭐️ Peppa Pig Official Family Kids Cartoon. Stream your favorite Nick Jr. shows on Paramount+ and Noggin! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. 'Peppa Pig' Introduces Show's First Same-Sex Parent Family!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, Facebook,...
Next On Episode 3 | Your Honor Season 2 | SHOWTIME
Next On Episode 3 | Your Honor Season 2 | SHOWTIME. Michael resists a request from Fia, but Olivia pushes him to take advantage of a newfound connection. Little Mo’s deal goes sour, leaving Eugene to pick up the pieces. A face-off between Michael and Jimmy results in a startling confession. Stream new episodes of Your Honor Fridays on SHOWTIME.
Peak Excuses For Staying In | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Peak Excuses For Staying In | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Need some peak excuses for staying in? Paramount+ has got Top Gun: Maverick, 1923, and a whole host of other big hit series and unbeatable blockbusters. Stream a mountain of entertainment on Paramount+ - try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Paramount+...
How to Get A One-Month Free Trial of Noggin
Noggin makes learning a real treat all year round! Download the Noggin app or visit Noggin.com and start your 30-day FREE trial today!. Designed for kids aged 2 to 7, Noggin is Nickelodeon's personalized, interactive learning platform developed by education experts and starring your child's favorite Nick Jr. characters. Kids learn important skills for school and life as they play on Noggin – engaging with an ever-expanding library of books, learning games, activities, exclusive shorts, plus 1,000+ ad-free episodes of popular series, like PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig, and Blue's Clues & You! Backed by research, Noggin's specialized educational approach is designed to build your child's math, literacy, and wellness skills while developing their curiosity and social and emotional learning. Inspire your kids to learn, explore, and grow with Noggin! Join Noggin today by downloading the app or subscribe at www.noggin.com.
Nick News Break: China Population, The Bin, and Bee Vaccine | Nickelodeon
And now a Nick News Break. These are the three news stories currently making headlines:. First, China's population fell for the first time in six decades. The country's population decreased by 850,000 people. Experts see China's population shrinking by 100 million over the next 30 years leading to India becoming the most populated country in the world.
Paramount+ UK Debuts 'Rise of the TMNT' Season 2
COWABUNGA! Paramount+ UK & Ireland has premiered Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season two, with all 13 episodes, including the four-part finale (over two episodes) of the second season of the hit animated TMNT series now available to stream! This marks the UK & Irish debut of Rise of the TMNT season two, which leads up to the events of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie on Netflix.
Watch Your Favourite Toons in 6 Languages | Voot Kids India
Watch Your Favourite Toons in 6 Languages | Voot Kids. What’s better than watching your favourite toons? 🤔. Now binge on it all in 6 languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Kannada, only on #VootKids 🥳. Download Voot Kids today 👇. Nickelodeon Continues to Dominate As India’s No.1...
Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Dog Champ's 4th Birthday With Adorable Instagram Photo
See the Pomeranian's festive birthday ensemble in the sweet new Instagram snap.
New Licensing Deals for Magic Light Pictures' 'Pip and Posy'
NEW LICENSING DEALS FOR MAGIC LIGHT PICTURES’ PIP AND POSY. London – Monday 23rd January, 2023 – BAFTA-winning and Oscar-nominated production company Magic Light Pictures has announced two exciting new licensing deals for its hugely popular pre-school series Pip and Posy it was announced today, Monday, January 23rd.
