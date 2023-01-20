FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points and 11th-ranked TCU led throughout in a 79-52 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night. Even without injured big man Eddie Lampkin Jr., the Horned Frogs followed up their 23-point win at then-No. 2 Kansas by scoring the game’s first 11 points back at home.

