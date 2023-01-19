ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Badgers offer three-star safety for class of 2024

By Nick Bruesewitz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Wisconsin offered Jaiden Spearman, a three-star safety from Cornelius, North Carolina on Thursday. Spearman is a junior at The Loomis Chaffee School and will have one more season of high school football before potentially joining the Badgers as a member of the class of 2024.

Spearman has now received 13 offers from Division 1 schools and four from within the Big Ten. Outside of Wisconsin, the 6-foot-2 safety has been offered by Michigan, Penn State and Purdue in the conference.

As there is still a little over one year until the class has their national signing day (Feb. 7, 2024), the Badgers have secured two commitments from 2024 recruits. Four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas) and cornerback Austin Alexander (Chicago Heights, Illinois) have already elected to become Badgers in 2024.

