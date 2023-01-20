Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFayetteville, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
She May Have Been Murdered For Rejecting A DateStill UnsolvedFayetteville, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From FayettevilleTed RiversFayetteville, NC
Related
Up and Coming Weekly
Highland Centre renovated for new retailers
Renovations are underway on the former Stein Mart department store to make way for new retailers, including the relocation of Fleishman’s Tiny Town children’s store and an Ace Hardware store scheduled to open in March. Stein Mart closed all 281 of its stores in August 2020, and the...
Nathan Miller, M.D., named FirstHealth EMS assistant medical director
PINEHURST — Emergency medicine physician Nathan Miller, M.D., was recently named FirstHealth EMS assistant medical director. This appointment includes the FirstHealth Regional EMS system, which is comprised of EMS in Chatham, Lee, Montgomery and Richmond counties, as well as EMS units and specialty care transport units within Moore County and Hoke County EMS systems.
Two NC athletes named to represent U.S. in 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin
CHARLOTTE — Two athletes from North Carolina have been picked to represent Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) at the 2023 Special Olympic Games in Berlin, June 17-25. In a media release, President and CEO of SONC Keith L. Fishburne announced that Phillip Blount IV of Charlotte will compete in athletics and Erin Cagle of Raleigh will compete in artistic gymnastics.
thelocalpalate.com
Snapshot: Pinehurst, North Carolina
One hour from Raleigh, two from Charlotte, and three from Charleston, Moore County, North Carolina, has long been known as a golf destination. However, we’re making it official: Southern Pines and Pinehurst, North Carolina are worthy destinations in their own right with a focus on farm-to-table restaurants and cafes and charming historic accommodations in a peaceful Piedmont setting. You’ll need a long weekend to fully explore this quietly excellent corner of the Carolinas.
Raleigh doctor who delivered 10,000 babies, fought for integrating health care, dies at 95
Dr. George Clyde Debnam, who was known as one of the most prominent Black physicians in Raleigh, died last week at the age of 95. An obituary posted for Debnam said he lived in Youngsville as a child but moved to Raleigh in 1943 to attend Shaw University after receiving encouragement from his professors at Shaw University.
Bladen Baptist Association builds ramps for those in need
BLADEN COUNTY — Over 61 million Americans live with disabilities today. This figure represents 26 percent of the adult population in America. That’s 1 in 4 adults living and navigating society with a disability. Physical disabilities pose a challenge to adults wanting to remain as independent as possible....
Ribbon cutting opens Red Springs Athletic Complex
RED SPRINGS — “Look at us now.” Public Schools of Robeson County athletic director Jerome Hunt said these words j
OBITUARY: Tony Anthony Womack
RALEIGH — Tony Anthony Womack, 60, of Raleigh, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. A memorial service will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.
NC By Train reaches record ridership
NC By Train, an intercity passenger rail service between Raleigh and Charlotte, N.C., and the Northeast reached more than 522,000 passengers in 2022. This is the service’s highest total ridership since it began operation in 1990. The highest ridership was in October, with 55,493 passengers. December had the third-best monthly ridership with more than 48,600 […] The post NC By Train reaches record ridership appeared first on Transportation Today.
UNC Southeastern Foundation honors health care providers
The 10th Annual UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Advocates Boots & BBQ Denim & Diamond Celebration, held Oct. 28, honored UNC Health Southeastern and its health care providers, as well as the decade-long work of the Foundation Advocates and the community programs they have championed, including their current campaign to support renovations to the UNC Health Southeastern Emergency Department.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City No. 1 for Homes Selling Fast in the U.S. for 2023
Are you looking to sell your house this year? The housing market was once booming. The housing market has taken a turn for the worse. Well, hold up wait a minute!!! Some cities are still booming. They are still selling fast and making money. A few North Carolina cities have made the top 40 list for places where homes are selling fast. Not only is North Carolina on the list but one city in North Carolina is No. 1.
travelawaits.com
The Ultimate Cure For Boredom Lies In These 3 Charming North Carolina Towns
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There’s something to be said for big cities when it comes to the variety of things to do, but smaller towns also provide plenty of ways to stay occupied and entertained. Johnston County — JoCo, as it is known to residents and frequent visitors — lies approximately 30 minutes southeast of North Carolina’s capital of Raleigh, at the crossroads of I40 and I95. JoCo’s welcoming towns know how to keep boredom at bay, minus the noise, congestion, and traffic.
cbs17
Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally. The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department. It is not known who the person is. Police said several of their officers, including one of their...
WRAL
'Sweet and Spicy' edition of the Tar Heel Traveler announced
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Tar Heel Traveler's latest special has been announced. Join Scott Mason as he takes you through through all the foods made here in the state in the "Sweet and Spicy" edition of the Tar Heel Traveler. Unique foods, many of which are sold nationwide, featuring...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Flagrants and free throws
Twitter can be a really nasty place during a heated sporting event. I’m not saying anything you don’t already know, but the level turned toxic on Saturday evening thanks to a couple of factors in UNC’s 80-69 win over NC State. First, the scary incident involving Terquavion Smith that saw him wheeled out on a stretcher, and the second was the huge disparity in free throws — 39-12 — in favor of the Tar Heels.
cbs17
Historians gain feedback from North Carolinians still on the fence about new Historic Center on the Civil War
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Historians are seeking feedback from the public on the future North Carolina Historic Center on the Civil War, Emancipation and Reconstruction. Two public forums were held at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church on Murchison Road in Fayetteville on Monday. “I had heard a lot of...
cbs17
1-year-old found dead in Fayetteville home, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they’re investigating after a 12-month-old child was found dead in a home Sunday morning. At about 7:17 a.m., officers said they responded to the 700 block of Blue Street in reference to an unresponsive baby. A CBS 17 crew at the...
jocoreport.com
Banner Chapel Church Chicken Pastry Supper
BENSON – Banner Chapel Church will hold their annual Chicken Pastry Supper on Saturday, January 28 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm. Plates are $10 each. Eat in and take out plates will be available. An Auction will begin at 7:00pm. The event is sponsored by the Woman’s Mission Societies....
WRAL
State Auditor Beth Wood says she was 'shaken' and regrets leaving scene of post-gathering crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood acknowledged for the first time publicly that she left the scene of a Raleigh crash last month that resulted in a hit-and-run charge. Meanwhile, political opponents called for her resignation. In a statement Monday, Wood described the Dec. 8 crash...
Dollar General sales Jan. 22-28: BBQ Sauce, soup, mustard, juice, pain relief, laundry detergent
Dollar General has new sales this week including BBQ Sauce, soup, mustard, Heinz 57 Sauce, Valentine's candy, crackers, juice, pain relief, laundry detergent, cold medicine, bath tissue and more. * These sales are valid for most Raleigh, NC area stores. Check the ad for your specific location to verify prices...
Comments / 0