Fayetteville, NC

Highland Centre renovated for new retailers

Renovations are underway on the former Stein Mart department store to make way for new retailers, including the relocation of Fleishman’s Tiny Town children’s store and an Ace Hardware store scheduled to open in March. Stein Mart closed all 281 of its stores in August 2020, and the...
thelocalpalate.com

Snapshot: Pinehurst, North Carolina

One hour from Raleigh, two from Charlotte, and three from Charleston, Moore County, North Carolina, has long been known as a golf destination. However, we’re making it official: Southern Pines and Pinehurst, North Carolina are worthy destinations in their own right with a focus on farm-to-table restaurants and cafes and charming historic accommodations in a peaceful Piedmont setting. You’ll need a long weekend to fully explore this quietly excellent corner of the Carolinas.
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Tony Anthony Womack

RALEIGH — Tony Anthony Womack, 60, of Raleigh, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. A memorial service will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.
Transportation Today News

NC By Train reaches record ridership

NC By Train, an intercity passenger rail service between Raleigh and Charlotte, N.C., and the Northeast reached more than 522,000 passengers in 2022. This is the service’s highest total ridership since it began operation in 1990. The highest ridership was in October, with 55,493 passengers. December had the third-best monthly ridership with more than 48,600 […] The post NC By Train reaches record ridership appeared first on Transportation Today.
Bladen Journal

UNC Southeastern Foundation honors health care providers

The 10th Annual UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Advocates Boots & BBQ Denim & Diamond Celebration, held Oct. 28, honored UNC Health Southeastern and its health care providers, as well as the decade-long work of the Foundation Advocates and the community programs they have championed, including their current campaign to support renovations to the UNC Health Southeastern Emergency Department.
kiss951.com

North Carolina City No. 1 for Homes Selling Fast in the U.S. for 2023

Are you looking to sell your house this year? The housing market was once booming. The housing market has taken a turn for the worse. Well, hold up wait a minute!!! Some cities are still booming. They are still selling fast and making money. A few North Carolina cities have made the top 40 list for places where homes are selling fast. Not only is North Carolina on the list but one city in North Carolina is No. 1.
travelawaits.com

The Ultimate Cure For Boredom Lies In These 3 Charming North Carolina Towns

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There’s something to be said for big cities when it comes to the variety of things to do, but smaller towns also provide plenty of ways to stay occupied and entertained. Johnston County — JoCo, as it is known to residents and frequent visitors — lies approximately 30 minutes southeast of North Carolina’s capital of Raleigh, at the crossroads of I40 and I95. JoCo’s welcoming towns know how to keep boredom at bay, minus the noise, congestion, and traffic.
cbs17

Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally. The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department. It is not known who the person is. Police said several of their officers, including one of their...
WRAL

'Sweet and Spicy' edition of the Tar Heel Traveler announced

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Tar Heel Traveler's latest special has been announced. Join Scott Mason as he takes you through through all the foods made here in the state in the "Sweet and Spicy" edition of the Tar Heel Traveler. Unique foods, many of which are sold nationwide, featuring...
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Flagrants and free throws

Twitter can be a really nasty place during a heated sporting event. I’m not saying anything you don’t already know, but the level turned toxic on Saturday evening thanks to a couple of factors in UNC’s 80-69 win over NC State. First, the scary incident involving Terquavion Smith that saw him wheeled out on a stretcher, and the second was the huge disparity in free throws — 39-12 — in favor of the Tar Heels.
cbs17

1-year-old found dead in Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they’re investigating after a 12-month-old child was found dead in a home Sunday morning. At about 7:17 a.m., officers said they responded to the 700 block of Blue Street in reference to an unresponsive baby. A CBS 17 crew at the...
jocoreport.com

Banner Chapel Church Chicken Pastry Supper

BENSON – Banner Chapel Church will hold their annual Chicken Pastry Supper on Saturday, January 28 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm. Plates are $10 each. Eat in and take out plates will be available. An Auction will begin at 7:00pm. The event is sponsored by the Woman’s Mission Societies....
