Radio Ink
Deadlines: Respect the Production Department
(By Rick Fink) “Procrastination on your part doesn’t necessarily constitute an emergency on my part.”. This quote hangs on the walls at many repair and service centers, and it would be very appropriate hanging in most radio station Production Departments. Every radio station has deadlines or cut-offs for...
Wolf Promoted by Money Matters
Money Matters Radio, the producer of Financial Exchange Radio program, has appointed Jason Wolfe as its Chief Operating Officer. The company also promoted Tucker Silva to the role of director of broadcast operations. Wolfe will be in charge of the company’s policies and procedures, including sales and marketing efforts, while...
Radio Gives Brand 8% Lift
A new study released by Cumulus Media’s Westwood One Audio Active Group in partnership with NCSolutions details how advertising for personal care brands results in a significant return on investment when those spots run on traditional AM and FM radio. According to the study, an unnamed personal care brand...
Winning Programming
(By Mike McVay) To program a great radio station, you must have many different components working together harmoniously. The following are the components that I most strongly believe in. I believe in this formula given my experience as a major market Program Director and Air-Talent, my 30 years of consulting around the world and my recent experiences working for nine years inside one of the big three major USA broadcast companies.
Logan Named to Hispanice Radio Conference Advisory Panel
Clark Logan, the president of HRN Hispanic Radio Network, has joined Radio Ink‘s Hispanic Radio Conference Advisory Panel. “We’re delighted to have Clark join Radio Ink’s Hispanic Radio Conference Advisory Panel,” Deborah Parenti, the publisher of Radio Ink and sister publication Radio + Television Business Report, said on Monday. “Clark’s extensive experience in Hispanic radio, knowledge of the Hispanic marketplace, and insights about the Hispanic national radio advertising business, will help us set a dynamic agenda.”
