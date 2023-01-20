ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Radio Gives Brand 8% Lift

A new study released by Cumulus Media’s Westwood One Audio Active Group in partnership with NCSolutions details how advertising for personal care brands results in a significant return on investment when those spots run on traditional AM and FM radio. According to the study, an unnamed personal care brand...
Winning Programming

(By Mike McVay) To program a great radio station, you must have many different components working together harmoniously. The following are the components that I most strongly believe in. I believe in this formula given my experience as a major market Program Director and Air-Talent, my 30 years of consulting around the world and my recent experiences working for nine years inside one of the big three major USA broadcast companies.

