Radio Ink
Urban One Brings Amanda Seales Show to Charlotte
Urban One’s hip hop station WFNZ (610 AM, 102.5 FM) and WOSF-HD2 (105.3 FM) will start airing The Amanda Seales Show on Monday. She will be joined by co-host Marc “DJ Nailz” Dixon of WXZX for the weekday show. “I am beyond excited to be partnering with...
Radio Ink
Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat Dies at 82
Jerry Blavat, a well-known, fast-talking radio host in Philadelphia, died on Friday at the age of 82. Blavat passed away at a Philadelphia hospital from myasthenia gravis and other health issues, ABC station WPVI (Channel 6) reported. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday, January 28; singer Dionne Warwick will deliver...
Radio Ink
‘Streetz Morning Takeover’ Joins WGZB Louisville
Superadio Network’s Streetz Morning Takeover is replacing Nick Cannon’s morning show on WGZB (96.5 FM) in Louisville, Kentucky. The station is also adding The Streetz Weekend Countdown, hosted by Yung Joc, Mz. Shyneka and Shawty Shawty. “Yung Joc and the Streetz Morning Takeover” is the fastest growing Hip...
Radio Ink
Logan Named to Hispanice Radio Conference Advisory Panel
Clark Logan, the president of HRN Hispanic Radio Network, has joined Radio Ink‘s Hispanic Radio Conference Advisory Panel. “We’re delighted to have Clark join Radio Ink’s Hispanic Radio Conference Advisory Panel,” Deborah Parenti, the publisher of Radio Ink and sister publication Radio + Television Business Report, said on Monday. “Clark’s extensive experience in Hispanic radio, knowledge of the Hispanic marketplace, and insights about the Hispanic national radio advertising business, will help us set a dynamic agenda.”
