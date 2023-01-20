Clark Logan, the president of HRN Hispanic Radio Network, has joined Radio Ink‘s Hispanic Radio Conference Advisory Panel. “We’re delighted to have Clark join Radio Ink’s Hispanic Radio Conference Advisory Panel,” Deborah Parenti, the publisher of Radio Ink and sister publication Radio + Television Business Report, said on Monday. “Clark’s extensive experience in Hispanic radio, knowledge of the Hispanic marketplace, and insights about the Hispanic national radio advertising business, will help us set a dynamic agenda.”

MIAMI, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO