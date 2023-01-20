Read full article on original website
hammerandrails.com
Recruiting Wire | 2024 Purdue Commit Kanon Catchings | Interview & Overview
Over the next few weeks, we will take a look at some recruits that Coach Matt Painter and his staff are looking at or have committed in the incoming classes. In this series we provide an overview of the player, provide a comparison to a former Purdue basketball player, where Purdue stands with the recruit, and hopefully hear from the player or one of their coaches. Let’s jump into the second of Purdue’s 2024 commits, Brownsburg’s Kanon Catchings.
WLFI.com
Purdue defeats Minnesota, 75-56.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue women's basketball picked up a 75-56 win over Minnesota to improve to 13-6 overall and 4-5 in Big Ten play. Cassidy Hardin lead the Boilermakers with 14 points. Jayla Smith added 13 points, and Lasha Petree had 12 points. Rickie Woltman was the fourth player who scored in double figures with 10 points.
WLFI.com
Edey, No. 3 Purdue fend off Maryland’s late charge 58-55
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue coach Matt Painter kept imploring his team to focus on the simple things Sunday, like passing and catching. It worked perfectly in the first half. Then, the Boilermakers spent the final 20 minutes scrambling to replicate it. Zach Edey finished with 24 points...
Tale of the Tape, No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 2 Alabama: All Things CW
What's the difference between the Boilermakers and Crimson Tide on paper? Both not a lot, and a whole lot.
wfyi.org
As Purdue leadership changes, some in community hope to reassess relationship
With the “Daniels Decade” at a close, some within the West Lafayette community are hopeful they can build a different kind of relationship with Purdue University through its new president, Mung Chiang. That’s how West Lafayette City Councilmember James Blanco framed discussions he hoped to have with the...
What Matt Painter Said Following Purdue's Victory Against Maryland
Purdue coach Matt Painter spoke to the media after the team's 58-55 win against Maryland on Sunday at Mackey Arena. Here's the complete transcript and full video from the postgame press conference.
WLFI.com
IHSAA Girls Basketball Sectional Pairings
January 31- February 4, 2023. Admission: $7 per session; $15 season. Home Team: The second team listed in each match is the designated home team. Sectional 7: Lafayette Jefferson (6 teams) G1: Kokomo vs. McCutcheon. Tues. G2: Logansport vs. Marion. Tues. G3: Harrison (West Lafayette) vs. Winner of G1. Fri.
readthereporter.com
Mr. Basketball Gary Harris, now Hamilton County Hall of Famer
Hamilton Southeastern graduate and 2012 Indiana Mr. Basketball Gary Harris was formally inducted into the Hamilton County Basketball Hall of Fame last Saturday, just before tipoff of the Royals’ boys game with Mount Vernon. Harris is one of the best players to come out of Southeastern, helping the Royals...
WLFI.com
New Ownership Brings Big Changes To Legacy Sports Club
Legacy sports club in Lafayette is recently under new ownership. The leadership that has taken over is bringing new programs, new fields and new opportunities to the community. New Ownership Brings Big Changes To Legacy Sports Club. Legacy sports club in Lafayette is recently under new ownership. The leadership that...
Fox 59
Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing in neighbor's yard
Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing …. A mom, dad, and their four kids with one big American dream are making things happen in Noblesville. Sherman visited the spot where dreams of gourmet treats and specialty coffees are coming true. Indy Maven shares 2023 spa trends. Indy Maven shares...
WLFI.com
Purdue University: On-street vehicles need to be removed from marked snow routes
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – West Lafayette and Purdue University are urging drivers to move their vehicles from streets signed as "snow routes" ahead of potentially significant snowfall the next few days. The university announced individuals parked on Purdue snow routes must move their vehicles between 5-11 p.m. today (Jan....
WLFI.com
Area youth puts on production of Matilda Jr. this weekend
Civic Theatre of Lafayette is putting their second Jr. production of their season this weekend. Area youth puts on production of Matilda Jr. this weekend. Civic Theatre of Lafayette is putting their second Jr. production of their season this weekend.
Where you can find the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Indy area this week
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a dream come true for anyone who ever wished they were an Oscar Mayer wiener. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is hitting the Indianapolis area with relish on Thursday, January 26 to Sunday, January 29. The 27-foot-long mobile hot dog has four scheduled appearances during the mini tour. “Hotdoggers” Sizzlin’ Shelby […]
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WLFI.com
Jurors for Delphi homicide trial will be chosen from Allen County
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Special Judge Fran Gull announced on Tuesday that jurors for the trial of Richard Allen will be chosen from Allen County. The northeastern county contains the city of Fort Wayne and is the third-most populous county in Indiana according to the 2020 Census. On Monday...
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
Lafayette man dies in crash on I-865 ramp in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The ramp from Interstate 865 west to Interstate 65 north in Boone County was blocked while police investigated a deadly crash involving a Lafayette man Sunday morning near Whitestown. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. and police had to shut down all lanes of...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and OWI
Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Trooper McKinney was leaving IU Hospital in Lafayette when he noticed a 2016 Kia Forte blocking the travel lane of the parking lot. Trooper McKinney approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who initially provided a false name. Trooper McKinney later identified the driver as Ethan Shelton, 23, from Frankfort. Further investigation revealed that Shelton had two active warrants for his arrest out of Clinton County.
2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department has arrested a local man and woman after nearly a dozen suspected overdoses occurred over the holiday weekend which police believe were caused by laced drugs. On Tuesday the Kokomo police announced the arrests of 38-year-old Dominique Williams and 38-year-old Christina Carls, both of Kokomo. Both face a […]
Police respond to deadly crash in Boone County
Police are investigating a deadly crash near Zionsville.
