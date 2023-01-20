Read full article on original website
GARFIELD MAKES ADJUSTMENTS AGAINST CHAMPION
WARREN OH- The first time Garfield and Champion met this season, the G-Men had to dodge a mighty upset bid. Champion scored 19 points in the third and pushed Garfield to the edge, even though they won the game, the Flashes made them sweat it out. On Monday when the two teams met again in Champion, Garfield would not let the team in purple gain momentum. They hit cruise control on their way to a 53-38 win.
POLAND MAKES THE PLAYS DOWN THE STRETCH
POLAND OH- A new week brought a new challenge for Poland in conference play. A hungry South Range team came to town hoping to make some noise in the second half of conference play. The last time the two teams played, the Bulldogs used a 13-0 second quarter to run away to a 21 point victory. This time around the Raiders tried their best to win with a strong defensive effort, and it definitely was working. After one quarter of play Poland only had 4 points. The thing about getting into a defensive battle with Poland though, they can give it as much as they can take it. The score after the first frame was 4-3. Offense went a little faster in the second quarter with Poland taking a 15-12 lead into the break. The Bulldogs tried to push forward out of halftime. They came out on a tear. They opened the 2nd half on a 10-0 and extended their lead to 25-12. But South Range had a counter punch ready as they fought and clawed their way back to make it 27-24 before the end of the frame. Poland would bounce right back though and keep the Raiders at bay down the stretch. The game came down to free throws in the final two minutes as the Raiders tried to extend the game. The Bulldogs were up for the task this time around though going 7/10 in the fourth from the line. Poland held on to win 41-31.
BADGER JUST KEEPS WINNING
KINSMAN, OHIO. It was another night of girls basketball as the Badger Braves took on the visiting Maplewood Rockets. The Rockets were an outnumbered team that continued to fight the whole game with just a total of five players listed on their roster. The exhaustion soon caught up with the...
MOONEY LIVES AND LEARNS
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Cardinal Mooney Cardinals overcame the odds on Friday night. Despite a rough first half against Howland, they would chip down and adjust. Mooney would erase a 25-18 halftime deficit and outscore the Tigers in the second half 25-14 to get the 43-39 comeback win. Howland...
POLAND GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 3) WITH NICK BLANCH
POLAND OH- We are gliding down the final stretch of the basketball season, and here’s a news flash, Poland is right in the thick of relevancy on the girls side. After tons of questions on what the Bulldogs would look like without the players they graduated a year ago, Poland is still sitting on top of the NE8. It hasn’t been without adversity though. As head coach Nick Blanch says in this interview, it’s a long basketball season. If anyone thinks they are going to get through it without some dips, they are going to be shocked. Poland saw Girard give them their first conference loss of the season, and just their third conference loss as a member of the NE8. The Bulldogs didn’t sulk in despair however, they got right back on the horse and started winning again.
BRAVES SHINE THE BRIGHTEST ON THE BIG STAGE
CLEVELAND,OHIO- The Badger Lady Braves took on the Heartland Christian Lady Lions in the Rocket Mortgage Field House. The Braves took off immediately as they were led by Katie Grexa, who dropped 20 points. The Braves kept the lions in control with their tough defensive play. Addison Thompson had impressive...
QUAKER COMEBACK; SALEM WINS OT BATTLE
SALEM, OH- In what is certain to be a contender for “Game of the Year” the Salem Quakers were able to overcome a 12-point deficit in the second half to take the game to overtime and eventually win over South Range 61-56 on Saturday night. The Quakers trailed...
ARCHBISHOP HOBAN GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH PAMELA DAVIS
AKRON OH- A heartfelt welcome to the Archbishop Hoban Knights to the YSN family! In our first ever Coach’s Corner from Hoban we hear from girls hoops head coach Pamela Davis. Davis has ties to the valley as an Austintown Fitch and has taken the lessons learned with her on a fabulous coaching journey that has seen over 600 wins. In her fourth season at Hoban she has the Knights sitting at 10-7. They have won their first two games as members of the YSN family over Lutheran East and Notre Dame Academy out of Kentucky. Now they look ahead to senior night on Thursday where they’ll honor their three seniors and take on Akron Ellet.
OLD SCHOOL RIVALRY NEW SCHOOL TIGERS
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- On Saturday afternoon two teams that were once the biggest of rivals took the floor again to renew a nostalgic grudge match. If you look at the last several years of these two programs playing each other before the hiatus, it was South Range that was the dominant team. The only Tigers win over the Raiders you’ll find since 2010 was a Callie Ford buzzer beater in the jungle in 2014. But now in 2023 it’s a new Tigers team, and the tables have turned. Springfield eyed down the ghosts of the past and dominated their way to a 47-33 win over the Raiders. It was the Tigers 13th win of the season.
REBELS KEEP THEIR EYE ON FIRST PLACE
BROOKFIELD OH- With three teams tied at the top coming in to Monday in the MVAC, everyone knew a lot of big games were on the horizon. In a game that would clear up a lot of the MVAC picture Crestview traveled to Brookfield for a battle of first place teams. The Rebels were trying to make it a season sweep of Brookfield and knock them out of the three way tie for first place. That is exactly what the Rebels were able to do as they controlled the tempo of the game en route to a 38-31 win.
Why Cleveland high school is closed Tuesday
Students who go to Glenville High School are getting a calamity day Tuesday.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should check out this restaurant, which is a local favorite. Customers have raved about their chicken and waffles. The chicken is a juicy and crispy breast or thigh; and the waffles are flavored with rosemary, topped with powdered sugar, and served with Ohio maple syrup on the side. They also have delicious chicken sandwiches. If you like spice, check out their Nashville chicken sandwich, which comes with spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, and remoulade. If you don't care for spice, you can't go wrong with their Louisville sandwich, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Duke's mayo.
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
27 First News
Sheila Talbott, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are confident, I say, and willing rather to beabsentfromthebody, and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8 (KJV) Sheila Talbott, 71, of Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 9:42 p.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
$20K lottery prize won in NE Ohio
A Warren man is a bit richer after winning a prize on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.
27 First News
Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, 39 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at her residence in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Pugh She was born July 17, 1983 Youngstown, Ohio. She was employed by Blue Ribbon dry cleaners. She was a 2001 graduate...
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Ohio
They are so good that Guy Fieri recommends them.
One taken to hospital after crash in Youngstown
A two-car crash on Clarencedale Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday morning sent at least one person to the hospital.
