Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
West Portsmouth Portsmouth West hammers Lucasville Valley
West Portsmouth West scored early and often to roll over Lucasville Valley 58-30 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 23. Last season, West Portsmouth West and Lucasville Valley faced off on February 1, 2022 at West Portsmouth West High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Malvern engulfs Cadiz Harrison Central in point barrage
Malvern's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Cadiz Harrison Central 55-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Malvern a 17-10 lead over Cadiz Harrison Central.
richlandsource.com
Waverly makes Beaver Eastern walk the plank
Waverly earned its community's accolades after a 61-15 win over Beaver Eastern for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 23. The last time Waverly and Beaver Eastern played in a 79-63 game on January 24, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Malvern takes down Cadiz Harrison Central
Cadiz Harrison Central got no credit and no consideration from Malvern, which slammed the door 55-35 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Malvern and Cadiz Harrison Central faced off on December 22, 2021 at Malvern High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Tough tussle: South Point breaks free from Ironton Rock Hill
South Point didn't flinch, finally repelling Ironton Rock Hill 26-25 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 23. Last season, Ironton Rock Hill and South Point squared off with January 24, 2022 at South Point High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Storm warning: Kinsman Badger unleashes full fury on Cortland Maplewood
Kinsman Badger controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-28 win against Cortland Maplewood on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Cortland Maplewood and Kinsman Badger faced off on December 16, 2021 at Cortland Maplewood High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Brunswick rains down on Euclid
Brunswick didn't tinker with Euclid, scoring a 70-32 result in the win column in Ohio girls basketball action on January 23. Last season, Brunswick and Euclid squared off with February 5, 2022 at Brunswick High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Too much punch: Waterford knocks out Crown City South Gallia
Waterford dumped Crown City South Gallia 49-38 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Waterford and Crown City South Gallia squared off with January 27, 2022 at Waterford High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Columbiana defeats Wellsville in lopsided affair
Columbiana showed no mercy to Wellsville, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 46-21 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Columbiana and Wellsville played in a 36-23 game on January 13, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Vienna Mathews ekes out victory against Southington Chalker
Vienna Mathews edged Southington Chalker 40-35 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 23. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
East Liverpool Beaver Local thwarts Wellsville's quest
East Liverpool Beaver Local knocked off Wellsville 71-56 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, East Liverpool Beaver Local and Wellsville faced off on January 22, 2022 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Smithville collects skin-tight win against Austintown Fitch
Smithville derailed Austintown Fitch's hopes after a 40-36 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on January 13, Austintown Fitch squared off with Warren Howland in a basketball game. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Painesville Riverside posts win at Eastlake North's expense
Painesville Riverside pushed past Eastlake North for a 60-43 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Painesville Riverside and Eastlake North faced off on January 22, 2022 at Painesville Riverside High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
New Philadelphia claims close encounter of the winning kind over Dover
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and New Philadelphia nabbed it to nudge past Dover 31-27 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 21. Last season, New Philadelphia and Dover faced off on January 22, 2022 at Dover High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Newton Falls shuts off the power on Youngstown Valley Christian
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Newton Falls' performance in a 47-23 destruction of Youngstown Valley Christian in Ohio girls basketball on January 21. In recent action on January 16, Youngstown Valley Christian faced...
richlandsource.com
Mentor ends the party for Willoughby Cornerstone
Saddled up and ready to go, Mentor spurred past Willoughby Cornerstone 90-72 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on January 16, Mentor faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Willoughby Cornerstone took on Cleveland Central Catholic on January 6 at Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Lake handles stress test to best Massillon Jackson
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Uniontown Lake had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Massillon Jackson 40-31 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 21. The last time Massillon Jackson and Uniontown Lake played in a 56-40 game on January 19, 2022....
richlandsource.com
Frankfort Adena edges Chillicothe Huntington in tough test
Frankfort Adena edged Chillicothe Huntington 58-51 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Ohio girls basketball on January 21. The last time Chillicothe Huntington and Frankfort Adena played in a 50-47 game on February 8, 2022. Click here for a recap.
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
richlandsource.com
Cleveland Heights defeats Maple Heights in lopsided affair
Cleveland Heights unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Maple Heights 53-9 Saturday for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 21. In recent action on January 11, Cleveland Heights faced off against Shaker Heights and Maple Heights took on Warren G. Harding on January 9 at Warren G. Harding High School. For a full recap, click here.
Comments / 0