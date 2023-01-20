ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

South Bend Common Council meeting cancelled for January 23

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Common Council meeting has been cancelled for Monday because the public was not notified of the meeting in time, according to council president Sharon McBride. The City Clerk must post notice of a Common Council meeting at least 48 hours before the scheduled...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Jurors from St. Joseph County could decide fate of Delphi murders suspect

The jury who will decide the fate of the man accused of killing two girls in Delphi in 2017 will come from either St. Joseph or Allen County. Prosecutors and the defense team for suspect Richard Allen were told by Judge Frances Gull to choose a county by Friday, Jan. 20, but the decision was not made public until Monday. They both agreed that either St. Joseph or Allen County would be the best choice.
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
DELPHI, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana lawmakers gear up for debate over bill to repeal certain floodplain requirements

Property owners and environmental advocates are clashing over an Indiana bill that would repeal a requirement for local administrators to use the latest statewide floodplain maps when deciding new construction projects. Authored by Sen. Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg, the bill seeks to nix a provision in current state law that requires floodplain administrators to use the […] The post Indiana lawmakers gear up for debate over bill to repeal certain floodplain requirements appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Police in Michigan City investigating child’s death

Michigan City Police are investigating the death of a child. Police were called around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, to a home in the 800 block W 6th Street in Michigan City where they found the child unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued while the child was rushed...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart Community Schools to host two-day job fair

Elkhart Community Schools will host a two-day job fair aiming to fill teaching and non-teaching positions across the district on from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The fair will be located at the Engineering, Technology, and Innovation Building located at 2510 California Road, Elkhart.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Missing South Bend woman found

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has confirmed that 33-year-old Katherine Rivera of South Bend has been found. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing on Friday. Police have confirmed that she is safe.
SOUTH BEND, IN
michiganradio.org

Michigan launches new tool to address substance use

Michigan has been relying on overdose mortality data alone to identify areas of the state with higher substance use. Now, it's adding more data to its assessments and creating a new county-by-county index of substance use risk. The state Department of Health and Human Services says the new data paints...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Police identify victim of early morning shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in South Bend’s River Park neighborhood. Officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 500 block of S. 29th Street on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they say they found a man, identified as 31-year-old Justin Stewart of South Bend, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Winter Restaurant Weeks to begin in downtown South Bend on Monday

Winter Restaurant Weeks begins Jan. 23 and ends Feb. 5 in downtown South Bend. Nearly two dozen participating locations will offer valued-priced menus now through February 5th. From Italian to fine dining, New Orleans inspired to Japanese flavors, there is something for everyone. Approximately 10% of the proceeds from each...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Two arrested after attempted homicide in St. Joseph Michigan

ST. JOSEPH, Mich., --- Two people are behind bars after what officials are calling an attempted homicide on Saturday. The St. Joseph Public Safety Department says officers responded to a call for shots fired on the 1000 block of Church Street in St. Joseph Michigan. When police arrived, they say...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
WWMT

Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Public session held for Bristol Street widening project

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents voiced their concerns on a proposal to widen a busy street in Elkhart County. There was a public session on Thursday over widening Bristol Street. Residents asked how nearby homeowners would remain safe during construction and other disruptions that widening the street could bring.
indypolitics.org

Lawmakers Should Look at Cannabis Commission

The 2023 session of Indiana’s General Assembly has commenced, and I am certain you’re thinking about the biennial budget that features K-12 & higher education funding along with how you can make Indiana a healthier state. As you know, another issue that has gained prominence and support in the minds of many Hoosiers is the regulation of cannabis.
INDIANA STATE
marijuanamoment.net

It’s Time For Indiana Lawmakers To Create A Marijuana Commission To Study Legalization, Former State GOP Senator Says (Op-Ed)

“One of a legislator’s main responsibilities is to protect Hoosier citizens. The creation of a system to regulate cannabis is right in line with that important duty.”. The 2023 session of Indiana’s General Assembly has commenced, and I am certain you’re thinking about the biennial budget that features K-12 & higher education funding along with how you can make Indiana a healthier state. As you know, another issue that has gained prominence and support in the minds of many Hoosiers is the regulation of cannabis.
INDIANA STATE

