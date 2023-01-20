ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Jeff Saturday officially interviews with Colts for head coaching job after 1-7 interim stint

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts are officially considering removing Jeff Saturday’s interim tag.

The Colts owner announced on Thursday afternoon that they had completed an interview to hire Saturday as their full-time head coach next season.

Saturday, the former Colts lineman and ESPN analyst, was brought in to after Reich was fired. Reich went 40-33 in his five seasons with the franchise.

Saturday's hiring shocked plenty in the NFL world, especially considering that he had no coaching experience whatsoever. Colts players and assistants actually learned of Saturday's hiring through Twitter and other alerts on their phones, too, which .

Saturday did win his first game with the team, but he ended up going 1-7 with the Colts. He when the Vikings somehow mounted a 33-point rally last month, too.

After his struggles, many assumed Irsay would go in a very different direction when hiring his next head coach. Maybe he still will.

But, for better or worse, Saturday is officially in the running for the job.

"If I get this job, there is going to be significant change," Saturday said at the end of the season, via the Indianapolis Star. "Again, I assign the last eight weeks as an incredible value, that I can learn what I want to do and what I don't want to do and how to make those changes. It gives me a very unique perspective that I can hopefully use to better the team, better the organization."

