HOUSTON (AP) — Forecasters have issued a tornado emergency for areas near Houston as a powerful storm heads toward the Gulf Coast. The National Weather Service said a “large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado” was on the ground Tuesday afternoon and was headed toward Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston. The tornado emergency warning was in effect until 3 p.m. local time. It was not immediately known whether the tornado had caused any damage. It's the start of what’s expected to be a stormy day along the Gulf Coast. The storm system was also bringing snow and ice to much of the central U.S.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO