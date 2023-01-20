ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNDU

LaPorte Co. animal rescue closed, under police investigation

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City animal rescue center is closed following an investigation by police and other city authorities. Police say they began investigating Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue after receiving multiple complaints from concerned citizens and animal groups about the location in the 200 block of Earl Road.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Pet Vet: Nicotine (Cigarette) Poisoning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some people have a hard time trying to kick the smoking habit, and if you have pets, there could be another important reason to do so. Cigarettes and tobacco products affect household pets too, and our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, joined us on 16 Saturday Morning to tell us everything we need to know.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart Community Schools to host two-day job fair

Elkhart Community Schools will host a two-day job fair aiming to fill teaching and non-teaching positions across the district on from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The fair will be located at the Engineering, Technology, and Innovation Building located at 2510 California Road, Elkhart.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Jurors from St. Joseph County could decide fate of Delphi murders suspect

The jury who will decide the fate of the man accused of killing two girls in Delphi in 2017 will come from either St. Joseph or Allen County. Prosecutors and the defense team for suspect Richard Allen were told by Judge Frances Gull to choose a county by Friday, Jan. 20, but the decision was not made public until Monday. They both agreed that either St. Joseph or Allen County would be the best choice.
DELPHI, IN
WWMT

Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Mishawaka Police investigating fraud cases in the city

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the pictured individual in connection with a fraud investigation. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or contact police through Facebook Messenger.
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Winter Restaurant Weeks to begin in downtown South Bend on Monday

Winter Restaurant Weeks begins Jan. 23 and ends Feb. 5 in downtown South Bend. Nearly two dozen participating locations will offer valued-priced menus now through February 5th. From Italian to fine dining, New Orleans inspired to Japanese flavors, there is something for everyone. Approximately 10% of the proceeds from each...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Police in Michigan City investigating child’s death

Michigan City Police are investigating the death of a child. Police were called around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, to a home in the 800 block W 6th Street in Michigan City where they found the child unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued while the child was rushed...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
wtvbam.com

Nurses at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital poised to strike

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Nurses have authorized their union leadership to call a strike at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. The 110 members of the Branch County Independent Nurses Association authorized the strike in a vote this past Wednesday. The union membership has rejected three contract proposals brought forth by ProMedica.
COLDWATER, MI
WNDU

2 arrested in connection with Marshall Co. unemployment fraud scheme

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two women have been arrested in connection with an unemployment fraud scheme in Marshall County. The arrests come after officials found out that inmates from various jails and prisons were applying for unemployment while they were incarcerated. Officials say the inmates had people who were...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Public session held for Bristol Street widening project

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents voiced their concerns on a proposal to widen a busy street in Elkhart County. There was a public session on Thursday over widening Bristol Street. Residents asked how nearby homeowners would remain safe during construction and other disruptions that widening the street could bring.

