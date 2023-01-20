Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
LaPorte Co. animal rescue closed, under police investigation
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City animal rescue center is closed following an investigation by police and other city authorities. Police say they began investigating Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue after receiving multiple complaints from concerned citizens and animal groups about the location in the 200 block of Earl Road.
WNDU
Pet Vet: Nicotine (Cigarette) Poisoning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some people have a hard time trying to kick the smoking habit, and if you have pets, there could be another important reason to do so. Cigarettes and tobacco products affect household pets too, and our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, joined us on 16 Saturday Morning to tell us everything we need to know.
abc57.com
Barnaby's and St. Joe County Health Department respond to video of alleged roaches
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- It’s no doubt that Barnaby’s is one of, if not, the most beloved pizza place in South Bend. When a video began circulating on social media showing about ten roaches crawling on the kitchen floor supposedly at the downtown Barnaby’s location, people were quick to share their disappointments online.
wincountry.com
Xylazine-Involved fatality in Van Buren County prompts warning from health officials
LAWRENCE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There has been a recent death in Van Buren County of a person testing positive for Xylazine according to health officials. Xylazine is a sedative used in veterinary clinics that was responsible for a death in the county, which was reported on Thursday, January 19.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Community Schools to host two-day job fair
Elkhart Community Schools will host a two-day job fair aiming to fill teaching and non-teaching positions across the district on from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The fair will be located at the Engineering, Technology, and Innovation Building located at 2510 California Road, Elkhart.
95.3 MNC
Jurors from St. Joseph County could decide fate of Delphi murders suspect
The jury who will decide the fate of the man accused of killing two girls in Delphi in 2017 will come from either St. Joseph or Allen County. Prosecutors and the defense team for suspect Richard Allen were told by Judge Frances Gull to choose a county by Friday, Jan. 20, but the decision was not made public until Monday. They both agreed that either St. Joseph or Allen County would be the best choice.
WWMT
Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police investigating fraud cases in the city
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the pictured individual in connection with a fraud investigation. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or contact police through Facebook Messenger.
2 hurt when vehicle hits tree in Cass County
A man and a woman were injured when a vehicle struck a tree Saturday night in Cass County. A man and a woman were injured when a vehicle struck a tree Saturday night in Cass County.
WANE-TV
Northeast Indiana cattle farm to add 78-acre operation to “grow” 8,000 cows
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Steuben County planning officials are expecting a crowd Jan. 23 at a public hearing on a proposed 78-acre “cattle growing operation” that would accommodate 8,000 head of cattle. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. at...
95.3 MNC
Winter Restaurant Weeks to begin in downtown South Bend on Monday
Winter Restaurant Weeks begins Jan. 23 and ends Feb. 5 in downtown South Bend. Nearly two dozen participating locations will offer valued-priced menus now through February 5th. From Italian to fine dining, New Orleans inspired to Japanese flavors, there is something for everyone. Approximately 10% of the proceeds from each...
95.3 MNC
Police in Michigan City investigating child’s death
Michigan City Police are investigating the death of a child. Police were called around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, to a home in the 800 block W 6th Street in Michigan City where they found the child unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued while the child was rushed...
wtvbam.com
Nurses at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital poised to strike
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Nurses have authorized their union leadership to call a strike at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. The 110 members of the Branch County Independent Nurses Association authorized the strike in a vote this past Wednesday. The union membership has rejected three contract proposals brought forth by ProMedica.
Locally owned dispensary opens 24/7 location near I-94 in Kalamazoo County
PORTAGE, MI-- For those who love marijuana, they will never be empty-handed thanks to Lake Effect opening a 24/7 drive-thru. The new highly visible location close to I-94 is Lake Effect’s latest effort to attract and retain customers in the increasingly competitive legal cannabis market in Michigan.
95.3 MNC
Police arrest two homeless residents after dine & dash from Goshen Chili’s
Two homeless residents were arrested after dining and dashing from the Chili’s restaurant in Goshen. Police were called just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, to the restaurant on Elkhart Road on the report of a man and woman leaving without paying for their bill. Officers found the...
95.3 MNC
Michigan City man fired from job, then arrested after police find him with loaded pistol
A Michigan City man has been arrested for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm. LaPorte County deputies were called to a business in Clinton Township, just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, to standby while management fired an employee. Management escorted the worker, Dalerond L. Jefferson,...
WNDU
2 arrested in connection with Marshall Co. unemployment fraud scheme
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two women have been arrested in connection with an unemployment fraud scheme in Marshall County. The arrests come after officials found out that inmates from various jails and prisons were applying for unemployment while they were incarcerated. Officials say the inmates had people who were...
95.3 MNC
Clay Fire crews warn about unattended candles after house fire in Granger
Clay firefighters are reminding homeowners not to leave candles unattended. This, after crews were called to a house fire in Granger. The blaze was discovered around 4:15 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, at a home in the 10100 block of Autumn Leaves Court in Harris Township. Fire crews arrived to...
WNDU
Public session held for Bristol Street widening project
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents voiced their concerns on a proposal to widen a busy street in Elkhart County. There was a public session on Thursday over widening Bristol Street. Residents asked how nearby homeowners would remain safe during construction and other disruptions that widening the street could bring.
Divers search for father after 2 girls escape vehicle that plunged into lake
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two girls escaped from their father’s vehicle after it plunged into Lake Macatawa, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. The 52-year-old father, of Otsego, has not been located as of Sunday, Jan. 22, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lt. Eric Westveer told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press.
Comments / 0