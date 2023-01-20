Read full article on original website
NHL
Avalanche defeat Kraken in shootout for 5th straight win
SEATTLE -- Pavel Francouz made 26 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout for the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Alex Newhook scored, and Nathan MacKinnon had the only goal in the shootout for Colorado (25-17-3), which...
NHL
Tocchet embracing challenge of turning around Canucks as coach
Rick Tocchet loves the pressure, the heat of it, thriving in the face of it. The 58-year-old stepped into the cooker Sunday by accepting the job as the new coach of the Vancouver Canucks, replacing Bruce Boudreau. Among the tasks Tocchet immediately faces is simply turning around the Canucks (18-25-3),...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude season series against Sharks on Tuesday
And as the Red Wings (19-18-8; 46 points) prepare to face the Sharks (14-25-9; 37 points) on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena, head coach Derek Lalonde said his club is focusing on creating even more offensive chances. "[Monday's practice] that was all about getting inside and to the hard...
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins at Canadiens
MONTREAL - Jim Montgomery admits that back in the day he was rooting hard against the boys in Black & Gold. As a Montreal native, Montgomery was all in on the Canadiens, attending a game or two a year at the old Montreal Forum. "My best memory was the [1976]...
NHL
LA Kings @ Philadelphia Flyers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Philadelphia Flyers:. Where: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA) Flyers: 20 - 21 - 7 (47 pts) Kings: 26 - 17 - 6 (58 pts) The Kings are 7th in faceoff win percentage (52.7%). The Kings power play ranks 10th...
NHL
Devils Host Pacific-Leading Golden Knights | PREVIEW
New Jersey looks to improve upon its current 6-0-1 stretch with Vegas in town. The Devils host the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights for a national showdown at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on ESPN+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the game preview below...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Stars
DALLAS - The month of January has one last grueling, four-game week for the Sabres - and this one has several plane rides. The Sabres conclude their busy stretch of 13 games in 22 days with four straight on the road, beginning tonight against the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Jets
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-20-7) are home on Saturday evening to take on Rick Bowness' (30-16-1). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
'Just a great feeling' | Anderson backstops Sabres to milestone OT win
DALLAS - Craig Anderson returned to the Sabres for nights like Monday - for the milestone, sure, but more so for the thrill of playing the game he loves with a group he believes in. Anderson became the 31st goaltender in NHL history to play his 700th game, then bailed...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Wild at Lightning
TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Minnesota stops at Tampa Bay for the last battle of the road trip on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. The following is a projection and is subject to change:. Marcus Foligno - Joel Eriksson Ek - Jordan Greenway. Brandon Duhaime - Connor Dewar - Ryan Reaves.
NHL
LA Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks: How to Watch
After two overtime thrillers earlier in the season, the Kings and Blackhawks face-off for the and final third time. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks:. When: Sunday, January 22 at 4:00 pm PT. Where: United Center (Chicago, IL) Watch: Bally Sports West &...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (22-16-9) vs. BLUE JACKETS (14-30-2) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (18) Blue Jackets:. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (44) Goals -...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Ovechkin day to day with lower-body injury for Capitals
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Alex Ovechkin is day to day for the Capitals with a lower-body injury. Ovechkin had two shots in 17:54 of ice time in the Capitals' 4-0 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday but did not play in a 6-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.
NHL
Canucks Announce Changes to Coaching Staff
Head Coach Bruce Boudreau and Assistant Coach Trent Cull have been relieved of their duties. Rick Tocchet has been hired as the 21st Head Coach in franchise history. Adam Foote has been named Assistant Coach and Sergei Gonchar has been hired as a Defensive Development Coach. "We would like to...
NHL
BLOG: Philp Ready to Make NHL Debut
The 27-year-old forward is tied for third on the IceHogs in goals with 14 and ranks fourth in points with 30 throughout 31 games this season. In tonight's contest against the Vancouver Canucks, Luke Philp will make his NHL debut after being called up on Monday afternoon. He received the...
NHL
Preds Rally Past Kings for 5-3 Win
Duchene Scores Twice, Smith Nets First Career NHL Goal as Nashville Wins in Come-From-Behind Fashion. The Nashville Predators scored three unanswered goals in the third period to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 5-3 on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena. Juuse Saros made 31 saves in goal for the Preds, who improved...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Fall to Stars in Dallas
Connor Ingram made 35 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 4-0 to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Saturday. Radek Faksa scored twice, Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston each added goals, and Jake Oettinger stopped all 33 of the shots he faced for the Stars, who won for the third time in four games.
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/23
The Kings go 1-2-0, continue their six-game road trip out East. With three games on the schedule for the fifth week in a row, the Kings went 1-2-0 with all three games in a different city. The Kings began the week in Los Angeles with a home game against the Dallas Stars before departing for a six-game road trip. This past week saw the first two stops of that road trip with games in Nashville and Chicago. It was not the best week for the Kings when it came to goal differential as the Kings were outscored 10-5 in route to picking up two of a possible six points.
NHL
Nylander has 4 points, Maple Leafs defeat Islanders
TORONTO -- William Nylander had two goals and two assists, all in the second period, for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 5-2 win against the New York Islanders at Scotiabank Arena on Monday. Nylander has nine points (four goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak after having two...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators
A season-long five-game road trip comes to an end tonight, as the Winnipeg Jets square off with the Nashville Predators. If the Jets (31-16-1) win, it'll put together their seventh win streak of at least three games or more, and give them a winning record on the road trip as well.
