Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Potential NBA MVP Could Need SurgeryOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Wednesday afternoon will see significant snowfall, followed by Thursday's rain.Sherif SaadBoston, MA
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans homestand begins with Denver team uncertain on Nikola Jokic status
New Orleans fans often complain that other NBA teams always make sure their best players return from injury stretches against the Pelicans, but the club has a chance to avoid multiple stars and high scorers during this week’s three-game homestand. Denver’s Nikola Jokic is questionable to play Tuesday; Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns is out Wednesday; Washington’s Kristaps Porzingis is expected to be out Saturday with a week-to-week injury. While the Pelicans are dealing with their own set of player-availability issues right now, the Nuggets have not had Jokic (hamstring) for the past two games. Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons) will not be available Tuesday; key reserve Bones Hyland (finger) is questionable.
NBA
LeBron James, Jrue Holiday named NBA Players of the Week
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday have been named the NBA Players of the Week from Week 14. Check out their performances from the past week of action. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers. The superstar forward helped the Lakers to 3-1 tally in Week...
NBA
Three-Point Differential The Deciding Factor In Hornets’ Loss To Utah
Rozier Leads Team in Scoring for 3rd Straight Game, But Charlotte Goes Ice Cold from Deep. Road games in Utah have been an annual challenge for the Charlotte Hornets and their latest outing in Salt Lake City was a whole harder thanks to an all-around rough shooting performance in Monday night’s 120-102 loss to the hometown Jazz.
NBA
Pelicans practice report: Brandon Ingram returns to 5-on-5, hopes to suit up for game soon
Brandon Ingram has battled injuries before, including being sidelined for a 10-game stretch in March of last season (hamstring strain). But when Ingram’s foot inadvertently collided with the heel of Memphis wing Dillon Brooks on Nov. 25, he didn’t expect a right toe contusion would keep him out of action for a lengthy timeframe.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Heat 100, Pelicans 96
Heat (26-22), Pelicans (26-21) New Orleans and Miami weren’t wearing retro uniforms Sunday, but they played the kind of game more suited to a previous era of the NBA, a grudge match featuring hard-nosed defense and low point totals. After an odd final 20 seconds of regulation, the Heat came away with a come-from-behind victory. New Orleans held a lead on the scoreboard much of the afternoon, but Miami gained momentum and didn't take its first edge until late in the third quarter. Trailing by two points with 15 seconds left, the Pelicans were called for a five-second inbound violation, giving the Heat the ball back. However, New Orleans rookie Dyson Daniels forced a held ball on Miami’s ensuing inbound pass, leading to a jump ball won by Daniels against Jimmy Butler. The five-second violation was NOLA’s 25th turnover, a very costly factor in the loss.
NBA
Bulls handle Hawks 111-100 for third straight victory
Could this be the week the Bulls finally shed that weakness and take to heart the words of Chicago's Iceman Jerry Butler that only the strong survive? Be a man and take a stand? And maybe actually find themselves on the verge of that sixth spot in the Eastern Conference?
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Pacers (01.24.23)
The Bulls (22-24) tip-off a three-game road trip by closing-out a back-to-back against the Indiana Pacers (23-25). In late October, the teams tangled for the first time in Chicago, with the Bulls winning, 124-109. Zach LaVine led all scorers that night with 28 points while Indiana was led by Buddy Hield’s 25.
NBA
Jonathan Isaac Shines in Return; Magic Knock Off Celtics For Third Time This Season
Jonathan Isaac made his highly anticipated return after a two-and-a-half-year absence and in his nearly 10 minutes of action scored 10 points, grabbed three rebounds, dished out one assist and collected two steals, as the Orlando Magic beat the Boston Celtics for the third time this season with Monday night’s 113-98 victory at Amway Center.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/24/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 24, 2023. Brandon Ingram doubtful, Naji Marshall questionable for Denver game. Brandon Ingram, who last played in a game Nov. 25, is listed as doubtful to play in Tuesday’s 7...
NBA All-Star Game to include pick-up style draft immediately ahead of tip-off
The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Utah will be announced later this week. We’ll also have captains
NBA
Wobbly Pistons blitzed early by Bucks as Bogey scores 33
Three quick observations from Monday night’s 150-130 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena. OVER EARLY – The combination of Milwaukee boosted by the returns of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton from injury and the Pistons apparently dealing with a Paris trip malaise proved toxic in a one-sided fight that saw Milwaukee dominate the Pistons. It was effectively over when Dwane Casey had to call two timeouts in the game’s first five minutes, at which point the Bucks led 28-8. Milwaukee matched the 40 points that had been the first-quarter high for a Pistons opponent this season with 3:56 still to play on a 3-pointer from Antetokounmpo to give him 20 points. They went past the previous high of 72 points in a first half by a Pistons opponent with 3;25 left in the second quarter on a Bobby Portis triple. The Bucks hit 100 with five minutes left in the third quarter and went past the previous high of 147 scored by Philadelphia on Jan. 10 with 1:56 to play. They tore past the previous high for threes made against the Pistons this season (20, Utah) by hitting 23 and also established a new high with 53 3-point tries against the Pistons. Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds after missing five games. Middleton, playing in only his eighth game this season, scored eight points in 15 minutes off the bench. Bojan Bogdnovic scored 33 points in three quarters before shutting it down for the night. He hit 11 of 15 shots, 6 of 7 from the 3-point arc and all five of his foul shots in 28 tidy minutes.
NBA
Let’s Fly: Jalen McDaniels Playing With Versatility, Balance On Both Ends
Shortly after the Charlotte Hornets’ 130-118 matinee MLK Day loss to the Boston Celtics, Jalen McDaniels spoke in postgame media availability, touching on amongst other things, the career-high 26 points he had just scored against the reigning Eastern Conference champions. “I was just letting the game come to me, honestly,” he said. “The ball was finding me. I had open shots and I made most of them today. That’s the difference I feel like. Just hit a few more shots.”
NBA
Hauser Regains Rhythm, But Shorthanded C’s Fall in Orlando
Boston was unable to overcome three key absences Monday night and saw its league-best nine-game winning streak come to an end. The Celtics went into Orlando without Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons), Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain), and Robert Williams (left knee injury management) and came up short to the Magic for the third time this season, 113-98.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.24.2023
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 111, Atlanta 100. (Bulls 22-24, 13-10 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 pts. Hawks: Young: 21pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 17. Atlanta: Capela: 12. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Vucevic: 7. Hawks: Young: 13. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Hawks committed 19 turnovers leading...
NBA
Jonathan Isaac Will Make His NBA Return in Orlando Magic’s Home Game Against Boston Celtics
ORLANDO – It’s been 904 days, a period of time spanning across four different seasons, since Jonathan Isaac played in NBA action. However, that unfortunate tally comes to an end on Monday night. Isaac is expected to return to the floor from a devastating left knee injury when...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 107, Suns 112
Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9:00 PM ET at Footprint Center. After opening their four-game road trip with three straight double-digit losses, the Pacers were in it until the final second on Saturday night in Phoenix. In the end, though, the result was the same, as the Pacers (23-25) fell to...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Jan. 23
There will be seven games played in the NBA on Monday, one of which has the potential to be a highlight matchup between the Kings and Grizzlies. Some good news for the Bucks tonight is that Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Khris Middleton (knee) are probable for their matchup with the Pistons. Let’s get down to business and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D’Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field,...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Knicks
The Wine & Gold get right back on the road after splitting a weekend back-to-back at home this weekend – traveling to New York for a Tuesday night showdown with the Knicks. The Cavaliers are coming off a redemptive loss on Saturday night, dropping the Bucks one night after a disappointing loss to the shorthanded Warriors. In Saturday’s victory, Cleveland took control early in the fourth quarter and cruised to the finish line behind a career-best performance from Evan Mobley – splitting the season series with Milwaukee and earning their 20th win on their home floor, tops in the Eastern Conference.
Comments / 0