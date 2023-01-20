ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Wilson named Hogs’ secondary coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Head Coach Sam Pittman has named Deron Wilson the Razorbacks’ secondary coach. Wilson heads to Arkansas after serving one season at Florida as a quality control analyst working with the Gators’ cornerbacks. In his lone season in The Swamp, Wilson worked alongside cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond to improve sophomores Jaydon Hill and Jalen Kimber, who each intercepted passes last season. Hill led the Gators with two interceptions, including a pick-six against Missouri.
Jabrae Shaw commits to Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Mills Class of 2023 athlete Jabrae Shaw has committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit. Shaw, 5-10, 195, chose Arkansas over UCA, UNLV and others. Shaw has made numerous visits to Arkansas including this past weekend. Shaw will play the nickel and safety positions for the Hogs.
Grayson Wilson holds pair of offers, talks visit to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Central Arkansas Christian Class of 2025 quarterback Grayson Wilson attended Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday and came away impressed. Wilson, 6-3, 185, described how the visit started and what impressed him. “Yesterday was very enjoyable,” Wilson said. “It was very fancy and I really enjoyed being...
Dillon Arkansas checking out Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Denton (Texas) Ryan Class of 2025 linebacker Dillon Arkansas was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. Arkansas, 6-1, 185, already holds offers from SMU and Missouri. He’s certain to add several more in the coming months and years. Arkansas talked about the highlights of the visit and just the school in general.
Cody Taylor talks Arkansas’ Prospect Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2026 offensive lineman Cody Taylor was among the top recruits at Arkansas on Saturday for the second Prospect Day. Taylor, 6-4, 279, holds offers to Kentucky and Ole Miss. Arkansas is a school high on his list as well. Taylor talked about how the visit went for him.
Benton’s Bates makes early pledge to Diamond Hogs

It didn’t take Benton freshman Marcus Bates long to make up his mind on his college baseball program once the University of Arkansas extended an offer. The 2026 shortstop-third baseman prospect, who is also a member of the Arkansas Sticks summer baseball organization, came to a camp on Saturday, go tan offer from the Razorbacks and committed to them that night.
