Wauseon, OH

Fremont Ross passes stress test against Toledo Central Catholic

No quarter was granted as Fremont Ross blunted Toledo Central Catholic's plans 62-49 at Fremont Ross High on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 12, Fremont Ross faced off against Toledo Notre Dame and Toledo Central Catholic took on Streetsboro on January 16 at Streetsboro High School. For results, click here.
TOLEDO, OH
Swanton escapes close call with Genoa Area

Swanton showed its poise to outlast a game Genoa Area squad for a 44-38 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 21. The last time Swanton and Genoa Area played in a 36-33 game on January 22, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
SWANTON, OH
Pemberville Eastwood dances past Rossford

Rossford was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as Pemberville Eastwood prevailed 49-31 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 21. In recent action on January 14, Pemberville Eastwood faced off against Bowling Green and Rossford took on Bloomdale Elmwood on January 12 at Rossford High School. For results, click here.
ROSSFORD, OH
Too close for comfort: Coldwater strains past Spencerville

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Coldwater nabbed it to nudge past Spencerville 41-35 at Coldwater High on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Spencerville and Coldwater squared off with January 22, 2022 at Spencerville High School last season. For a...
SPENCERVILLE, OH
New Riegel shuts off the power on Vanlue

New Riegel's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Vanlue 53-22 on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time New Riegel and Vanlue played in a 66-7 game on January 22, 2022. For results, click here.
VANLUE, OH
Delta's convoy passes North Baltimore

Delta had its hands full but finally brushed off North Baltimore 55-36 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. The last time Delta and North Baltimore played in a 62-51 game on January 22, 2022. For results, click here.
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH

