CHARLOTTE – Many people believe that if they do not have credit, then they cannot be extended credit and that is simply not true. As the old saying goes, “no credit is better than bad credit.” That can be abundantly true in mortgages in a couple different instances. In the first instance, if your spouse (or anyone you are purchasing the home with) has a credit score, then the loan will simply be based on the individual that has the credit score and the person with no credit can still use their income to help qualify. In the second instance, if the individual with no credit is looking to purchase on their own, they can do so by showing “alternative tradelines,” like rent, insurance, etc.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO