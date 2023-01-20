Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned NC Christian-themed Park Was One of the Biggest Parks in USADiana RusFort Mill, SC
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
Related
Celebrating Lunar New Year
According to history.com, Lunar New Year is one of the most important celebrations of the year for East and Southeast Asian cultures. The Western World’s “New Year” is tied to the Gregorian calendar, which is based on the solar year. It takes the earth just over 365 days to make one trip around the sun, so the Western New Year always begins on the same day: January 1. Lunar New Year begins with the second new moon after the winter solstice, which means it can fall anytime between January 21 and February 21.
Abbey Rose Celebrates Twenty-Five Years Of Floral Artistry
MINT HILL, NC – A quarter of a century ago, living in Florida and working in health and annuities, Suzanne Wolf was looking for a change. “I really wanted to get back into floristry,” recalls Suzanne, who started in the industry when her daughter Libby was just four years old, “because once it’s in your blood, it’s there.” Financially backed by her mother-in-law, Suzanne began looking for a flower shop in the Carolinas, a location that would put her halfway between family in Florida and the Northeast.
A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber Of Commerce
Our Ambassador program is a great way to get engaged with the business community. We meet and network locally with fellow Chamber ambassadors and are ideal for individuals who have a desire to become more active in the local business environment, and want to raise awareness of their business or organization.
Is The Housing Market In A Big Correction?
MINT HILL, NC – The simple answer, according to Fortune.com and many other experts is Yes. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated back in September 2022 that the U.S. housing market would go through a difficult correction. With houses going up so fast a few years ago, it became pretty...
Steve Frey Offers Updates On Mint Hill’s Growth And Development
MINT HILL, NC – At the December Chamber of Commerce Member Luncheon, Town Engineer and Director of Public Works Steve Frey presented a look back at 2022 and a look ahead into 2023. Frey aimed to equip Mint Hill’s business leaders with knowledge about the Town to help them make informed decisions as well as to dispel misinformation about development.
Is A Chemical Peel Right For You?
MINT HILL, NC – Chemical peels are one of the oldest and most popular treatments for improving the appearance of the skin. A chemical peel is a procedure that involves applying a chemical solution to the skin, which exfoliates the outer layers of the skin, helping to reduce wrinkles, acne, sun damage, and other skin issues. Chemical peels are an easy and effective way to improve the appearance of your skin, and the results can last for months or even years. There are several types of chemical peels, and they can all provide different benefits. A light chemical peel is the most common type of peel, and it can be used to treat mild skin issues such as wrinkles and discoloration. These peels use mild chemical solutions that do not penetrate deep into the skin. Before a chemical peel, I will assess your skin and determine which type of peel is best for you.
Take A Look At Your Ankles
CHARLOTTE – Last week we talked about your ankles and talked about what joints make up the ankles. This week let’s focus on massage and your ankle range of motion. Mobility is a word that you’ll hear endlessly from healthcare professionals. It’s important for your well-being. Your ankles joints are key to wellness. And what might inhibit ankle mobility? Previously we discussed swelling (peripheral edema) which can be brought on by high blood pressure, diabetes, pain, injury, being overweight among other conditions.
Welcome To PAWrenthood
CHARLOTTE – Welcome to PAWrenthood! Bringing a new pet into your home is exciting and overwhelming, and an adjustment for everyone. Here are some tips to start off on the right paw. Like humans, pets need time to acclimate to a new environment. Provide a comfortable, safe area for...
No Credit? No Problem!
CHARLOTTE – Many people believe that if they do not have credit, then they cannot be extended credit and that is simply not true. As the old saying goes, “no credit is better than bad credit.” That can be abundantly true in mortgages in a couple different instances. In the first instance, if your spouse (or anyone you are purchasing the home with) has a credit score, then the loan will simply be based on the individual that has the credit score and the person with no credit can still use their income to help qualify. In the second instance, if the individual with no credit is looking to purchase on their own, they can do so by showing “alternative tradelines,” like rent, insurance, etc.
Live Resin VS. Live Rosin: What’s The Difference? Part 2
MINT HILL, NC – What is live rosin?. While similar to live resin in the sense that it is harvested from fresh or flash-frozen plant matter, rosin differs due to its solventless extraction process. Instead of chemical solvents, live rosin is made using pressure and heat. The plant material must first be turned into ice wax or bubble hash, which involves using water, ice, and a series of mesh bags to collect the fallen trichomes.
Massage Sanctuary: Your One-Stop-Shop For Wellness
MINT HILL, NC – When you’re in pain, you can’t think about anything else. It consumes your every waking moment, and you constantly look for new ways to bring relief. Massage Sanctuary isn’t just your typical massage therapy service; it is a labor of love. Owner Lisa Lane became a certified massage therapist after her sister relied on massage therapy to alleviate her symptoms during her final days of life battling cancer. In her sister’s memory, Ms. Lane embarked on this new career path, determined to make a difference in the lives of those suffering from pain and discomfort.
Step Up Your Pet’s Dental Game
CHARLOTTE – The beginning of a new year is a great time to start a healthy routine with you and your fur baby!. Step Up Your Pet’s Dental Game: Schedule an oral health appointment with your vet, and ask him/her to show you how to brush your pet’s teeth. Brush your fur baby’s teeth daily to prevent bad breath, cavities, and gum disease. Regular daily brushing is the single most effective method of preventing the buildup of plaque and tartar.
Mint Hill Featured Player Of The Week
MINT HILL, NC – This week with CMS holding mid-term exams at Independence and other schools, many games were scheduled for next week. However, Friday night there was plenty of action in our area between public, private and charter high schools. We covered and focused on an important 4A...
Mark Your Calendar For “Sip, Savor, Support!”
MINT HILL, NC – It’s time to mark your calendars for Mint Hill’s social event of the season! The Mint Hill Women’s Club annual Sip, Savor, Support fundraiser will take place on March 2 at Pine Lake Country Club. The silent auction kicks off at 6:00,...
Top Home Selling Tips From 2022 To Take into 2023
MINT HILL, NC – Maybe you were like many sellers in 2022 and you got a bit spooked by the way the market changed. You wanted to list your home for sale, but that also meant becoming a buyer, which wasn’t very welcoming at the beginning of the year. As 2022 progressed, things changed quite a bit and you might have gotten scared off by the lingering properties and the price reductions.
Happy New Year
CHARLOTTE- First and foremost, Happy New Year and welcome to 2023. In anticipation of the New Year, we have spoken about FHA and conventional loan limits increasing, down payment assistance programs being available, the ability to purchase an investment property or second home and more! As the market adapts to inflation, the economy and more, so does lending. So of course, as we may be aware of, the main factor in 2022 was inflation.
NEED MORE, TRY A CO-SIGNER
CHARLOTTE – It is very common in this market to be pre-approved, especially as a first-time homebuyer, for an amount that is just under the price of where one might be seeing their dream homes. In this case, a larger down payment would be an immediate solution, but what if one does not have any more funds to apply towards the purchase? That is where a co-signer can help!
Big Guy’s Pizza To Reopen In New Location
MINT HILL, NC – A fixture in Mint Hill for 18 years, Big Guy’s Pizza will open it’s doors in a new location this January. Don’t worry: they’re not going far! Big Guy’s is just moving a few doors down to the other side of Mint Hill Festival. The new location sits between Your Local Game Store and Perfectly Polished.
Robust JROTC Programs Remain Active In Local Area
MINT HILL, NC – The AFJROTC program at Independence High School continues to remain a very active squadron serving the community in our local area both prior to the holidays during Veterans Day and during the Christmas holiday season. On Veterans Day, they honored about a dozen veterans by...
December Chamber of Commerce Member Luncheon
MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, December 13, the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce held its last monthly luncheon of the year at Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation. The Chamber of Commerce welcomed three new members at the December luncheon. Drain My Lawn is a company that specializes in professional exterior drainage design and installation who seeks to proclaim Christ through their work and their word. At Neuroconnection Counseling, PLLC, Myriam Rabaste specializes in trauma care, using an integrative approach to help clients tap into their brains’ innate capacity for healing. Platinum Institute of Real Estate offers both virtual and in person classes for real estate education, targeting realtors needing CE credit.
The Mint Hill Times
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.https://www.minthilltimes.com
Comments / 0