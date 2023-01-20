WAXHAW, NC – South Charlotte Dog Rescue presents Magnus for your consideration. Magnus is a 2.5 year old Great Dane. He came to SCDR through some caring folks who took him in after their neighbors moved away and left their animals behind. It was so heartbreaking to see such a regal and handsome animal reduced to the condition he came to us in. Magnus was a mere 103 lbs when he first went to visit our vet in the beginning of December. He was skin and bones, had very little energy but was so sweet & thankful to be safe. This precious boy has made tremendous progress during his time in foster care and when he went in for his neuter this past week, his weight had increased to 116 lbs! He still has more weight to put on, but we are so thankful to see his sweet, goofy, playful, young personality coming out more and more.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 18 DAYS AGO