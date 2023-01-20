Read full article on original website
Celebrating Lunar New Year
According to history.com, Lunar New Year is one of the most important celebrations of the year for East and Southeast Asian cultures. The Western World’s “New Year” is tied to the Gregorian calendar, which is based on the solar year. It takes the earth just over 365 days to make one trip around the sun, so the Western New Year always begins on the same day: January 1. Lunar New Year begins with the second new moon after the winter solstice, which means it can fall anytime between January 21 and February 21.
WGBC Welcomes New Pastor, Tony Carter
MINT HILL, NC – For one of Mint Hill’s oldest establishments, the new year is bringing fresh direction and a renewed passion. Wilson Grove Baptist Church (WGBC) welcomed Pastor Tony Carter to its pulpit on October 31, 2022, and congregants could not be more excited. As they look towards their plans for the 2023 year and beyond, WGBC hopes to be a “lighthouse” in the Mint Hill community.
New North Carolina State Laws For 2023
CHARLOTTE – Hey Tax Payer, are you feeling a crunch at the pump? Well things are going to get worse!. If you live in the greater Charlotte area, you have noticed gas prices are fluctuating between $2.99 per gallon to almost $3.35 per gallon. North Carolina Department of Revenue announced back in November that there will be a gas tax rate increase.
Mint Hill Native Assists In NASA’s Space Exploration
CHARLOTTE – Boeing engineer David Rushing grew up in Mint Hill with his family. His parents, J.D. and Bessie Rushing, are also longtime Mint Hill residents. Growing up, Rushing attended Bain and Clear Creek Elementart Schools, Northeast Middle School, and graduated with honors from Independence High School in 1984. After earning a degree in electrical engineering at UNC Charlotte in 1988, he joined the Boeing Company in Huntsville, Alabama, commencing his career in space exploration.
Mint Hill Featured Player Of The Week
MINT HILL, NC – This week with CMS holding mid-term exams at Independence and other schools, many games were scheduled for next week. However, Friday night there was plenty of action in our area between public, private and charter high schools. We covered and focused on an important 4A...
What Is CBD Coffee?
MINT HILL, NC – Chances are you’ve heard of CBD recently concerning its many touted health and wellness benefits. CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive compound extracted from hemp plants. One of the more common ways to consume CBD is in your morning coffee and those who have tried it swear by the mixture’s calming yet energizing effects. Yep, its true we have CBD Coffee and its DELICIOUS!! so, let’s get to the main question… what’s all the hype about?
No Credit? No Problem!
CHARLOTTE – Many people believe that if they do not have credit, then they cannot be extended credit and that is simply not true. As the old saying goes, “no credit is better than bad credit.” That can be abundantly true in mortgages in a couple different instances. In the first instance, if your spouse (or anyone you are purchasing the home with) has a credit score, then the loan will simply be based on the individual that has the credit score and the person with no credit can still use their income to help qualify. In the second instance, if the individual with no credit is looking to purchase on their own, they can do so by showing “alternative tradelines,” like rent, insurance, etc.
Welcome To PAWrenthood
CHARLOTTE – Welcome to PAWrenthood! Bringing a new pet into your home is exciting and overwhelming, and an adjustment for everyone. Here are some tips to start off on the right paw. Like humans, pets need time to acclimate to a new environment. Provide a comfortable, safe area for...
A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber of Commerce
Our Ambassador program is a great way to get engaged with the business community. We meet and network locally with fellow Chamber ambassadors and are ideal for individuals who have a desire to become more active in the local business environment, and want to raise awareness of their business or organization.
Take A Look At Your Ankles
CHARLOTTE – Last week we talked about your ankles and talked about what joints make up the ankles. This week let’s focus on massage and your ankle range of motion. Mobility is a word that you’ll hear endlessly from healthcare professionals. It’s important for your well-being. Your ankles joints are key to wellness. And what might inhibit ankle mobility? Previously we discussed swelling (peripheral edema) which can be brought on by high blood pressure, diabetes, pain, injury, being overweight among other conditions.
Mark Your Calendar For “Sip, Savor, Support!”
MINT HILL, NC – It’s time to mark your calendars for Mint Hill’s social event of the season! The Mint Hill Women’s Club annual Sip, Savor, Support fundraiser will take place on March 2 at Pine Lake Country Club. The silent auction kicks off at 6:00,...
Steve Frey Offers Updates On Mint Hill’s Growth And Development
MINT HILL, NC – At the December Chamber of Commerce Member Luncheon, Town Engineer and Director of Public Works Steve Frey presented a look back at 2022 and a look ahead into 2023. Frey aimed to equip Mint Hill’s business leaders with knowledge about the Town to help them make informed decisions as well as to dispel misinformation about development.
Is The Housing Market In A Big Correction?
MINT HILL, NC – The simple answer, according to Fortune.com and many other experts is Yes. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated back in September 2022 that the U.S. housing market would go through a difficult correction. With houses going up so fast a few years ago, it became pretty...
Is CBD Marijuana?
MINT HILL, NC – To answer that I would have to say Yes and no. Cannabidiol is one of the two best-known active compounds derived from the marijuana plant. The other is tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, which is the substance that produces the “high” from marijuana. When you...
Happy New Year
CHARLOTTE- First and foremost, Happy New Year and welcome to 2023. In anticipation of the New Year, we have spoken about FHA and conventional loan limits increasing, down payment assistance programs being available, the ability to purchase an investment property or second home and more! As the market adapts to inflation, the economy and more, so does lending. So of course, as we may be aware of, the main factor in 2022 was inflation.
Top Home Selling Tips From 2022 To Take into 2023
MINT HILL, NC – Maybe you were like many sellers in 2022 and you got a bit spooked by the way the market changed. You wanted to list your home for sale, but that also meant becoming a buyer, which wasn’t very welcoming at the beginning of the year. As 2022 progressed, things changed quite a bit and you might have gotten scared off by the lingering properties and the price reductions.
Adoptable Pet of the Week – Magnus
WAXHAW, NC – South Charlotte Dog Rescue presents Magnus for your consideration. Magnus is a 2.5 year old Great Dane. He came to SCDR through some caring folks who took him in after their neighbors moved away and left their animals behind. It was so heartbreaking to see such a regal and handsome animal reduced to the condition he came to us in. Magnus was a mere 103 lbs when he first went to visit our vet in the beginning of December. He was skin and bones, had very little energy but was so sweet & thankful to be safe. This precious boy has made tremendous progress during his time in foster care and when he went in for his neuter this past week, his weight had increased to 116 lbs! He still has more weight to put on, but we are so thankful to see his sweet, goofy, playful, young personality coming out more and more.
Big Guy’s Pizza To Reopen In New Location
MINT HILL, NC – A fixture in Mint Hill for 18 years, Big Guy’s Pizza will open it’s doors in a new location this January. Don’t worry: they’re not going far! Big Guy’s is just moving a few doors down to the other side of Mint Hill Festival. The new location sits between Your Local Game Store and Perfectly Polished.
NEED MORE, TRY A CO-SIGNER
CHARLOTTE – It is very common in this market to be pre-approved, especially as a first-time homebuyer, for an amount that is just under the price of where one might be seeing their dream homes. In this case, a larger down payment would be an immediate solution, but what if one does not have any more funds to apply towards the purchase? That is where a co-signer can help!
Holiday Decorations
CHARLOTTE – The holiday season is here with the lights and decorations placed with care. As fun as these decorations are, they often use a lot of electricity. As such, electrical decorations increase the risk of accidents and home fires. Make sure your home is protected against any potential...
