Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned NC Christian-themed Park Was One of the Biggest Parks in USADiana RusFort Mill, SC
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
Related
qcitymetro.com
Myers Park pastor wants to address racism by ‘confronting whiteness’
At a time when some politicians are supporting “anti-wokeness” and pushing back on the idea of Critical Race Theory, one Charlotte pastor is embracing it. Rev.Ben Boswell, pastor of the predominantly white Myers Park Baptist Church, wants his congregation and the white community to address racism by “confronting their whiteness” through self-examination.
power98fm.com
Big Dawg Of The Week Is Daylan Smothers From West Charlotte High School
Daylan Smother is a student who once attended Julius Chambers High School. He then transferred to West Charlotte High School for his senior year. Daylan received a scholarship top play at the University of Oklahoma. He graduated school early and is now enrolled at the University of Oklahoma. Each and...
Class 72: Graduates of free Charlotte culinary program leave with tears of pride and joy
“Talk about a smile that is worth a thousand words, right?” Ahlert said of a graduate proudly holding his certificate as he posed for a photo.
Abbey Rose Celebrates Twenty-Five Years Of Floral Artistry
MINT HILL, NC – A quarter of a century ago, living in Florida and working in health and annuities, Suzanne Wolf was looking for a change. “I really wanted to get back into floristry,” recalls Suzanne, who started in the industry when her daughter Libby was just four years old, “because once it’s in your blood, it’s there.” Financially backed by her mother-in-law, Suzanne began looking for a flower shop in the Carolinas, a location that would put her halfway between family in Florida and the Northeast.
Christ the King High School unveils new $6.6 million gymnasium
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Christ the King Catholic High School hosted the grand opening of its $6.6 million Fulford Athletic and Activity complex on Thursday. More than 500 people gathered at the high school in Huntersville as Bishop Peter Jugis cut the ribbon and blessed the new facility with holy water. The ceremony also included tours of the new complex, band, and student singers.
WBTV
Jiggy With The Piggy Festival sets a date for May in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Mark your calendars now because there is nowhere else you should be the weekend of May 4 – except at Jiggy with the Piggy. Recognized as one of the Best Southeastern Festivals in the U.S., this free event is held in downtown Kannapolis. The City’s...
Driver killed in Billy Graham Parkway collision: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was injured in a car accident two weeks ago succumbed to injuries last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to the accident Saturday, January 14th, around 4400 Billy Graham Parkway in east Charlotte. Joseph Rogers, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
WCNC
Check out the Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This year marks the 19th annual Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show! It kicks off on January 27th and runs through January 29th at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. This event features 200 exhibitors and over 10,000 attendees each year.
Rock Hill teacher receives 2022 Educator of the Year award
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill teacher is being recognized for her passion, dedication and ability to "change lives." Gloria Masterton, a social studies teacher at Legion Collegiate Academy in Rock Hill, was recently awarded the 2022 Educator of the Year finalist award by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS).
thecharlottepost.com
Three new health clinics cater to Charlotte's seniors
Three new health clinics cater to Charlotte's seniors. CenterWell Senior Primary Care to debut facilities. CenterWell Senior Primary Care opened its first Charlotte location in the University area on Jan. 19. A clinic at Wilkinson Boulevard opens Jan. 26 and another facility at North Wendover Road opens later this year.
cn2.com
Mooresville Native Takes Lead Seat in City of York
CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The New City Manager in York has been on the job for only two weeks and already he is hitting the ground running. Dalton Pierce is from Mooresville, North Carolina – played football at Catawba College in North Carolina and during his sophomore year in college he decided he wanted to do pursue a degree in town management.
WCNC
JCSU sweeps Livingstone in CIAA rivalry games
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Johnson C. Smith men's and women's basketball teams swept rival Livingstone College on Saturday at Brayboy Gymnasium. The Golden Bulls women's squad got things started with a 54-50 win over the Blue Bears, icing the victory with late free throws. JCSU outscored Livingstone 10-1 in...
OBITUARY: Eileen J. David
HAMLET — Eileen J. David, 71, Hamlet, passed on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at New Bethel AME Zion Church, 100 Bethel Church Road, Hamlet. Public viewing will be Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at...
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville hires new Building Permitting & Inspections director
Tommy Rowland as the new Building Permitting & Inspections director for the Town of Mooresville. Rowland has more than 22 years of experience of building inspection experience in North Carolina. Most recently, he served as the mechanical/plumbing code administrator for Mecklenburg County. He previously worked with the City of Gastonia and the City of Hickory.
macaronikid.com
2023 Kids Eat Free and Cheap - Union County, NC
If you are like most families, you eat at home to save money. But that does not mean you have to cut eating out altogether. Plan your family eat out night when kids eat free! Below is a continually-updated guide for participating restaurants in Union County. Please note, each restaurant's promotions are subject to change. We have done our best to update, but we always recommend you call before going!
charlotteonthecheap.com
Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival returning in 2023
After a hiatus of several years, the Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day and Festival are returning in 2023! The new organizer, the Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Committee, is a North Carolina non-profit, 501C3 corporation, and are working to make sure that the tradition continues for many years. Would you...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
OBITUARY: Jessica Nicole Crowley
HAMLET — Jessica Nicole Crowley, 30, of Hamlet, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born in Richmond County, a daughter of Steve Crowley and Teresa Hardee Shepard. Jessica worked several years at Jeans N Things. She was loved by many. Her eyes...
country1037fm.com
Restaurant Week In Charlotte North Carolina-Here’s Where We Went
I devour food even when I’m not eating, if that makes sense. I research and read about it, seek out recipes and trends constantly. So, I guess that makes me a bit of a “foodie.” But, I love all kinds of dishes, from the simplest home-cooked to fancier high-end. It’s all fair game. I look forward to Restaurant Week in Charlotte every year. It’s a great way to try new spots or revisit your faves. We recently found Juniper Grill in Ballantyne, and we love it. We visited last night, not necessarily with the intention of participating in restaurant week. However, when I saw the offerings on the restaurant week menu, I was all in! I had the most wonderful starter salad with bacon, jicama, cornbread croutons and champagne vinaigrette. My entree was a delicious pork chop with a pepper chutney. And, the dessert was sweet cornbread rounds used as a base for berries and vanilla bean ice cream. It was incredible.
As nursing shortage plagues hospital systems, second-career nurses have stepped up
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A nursing shortage has been plaguing hospital systems nationwide and in the Carolinas. The pandemic added a lot of strain, pushing some into retirement, but pay and burnout have also contributed. Like so many other hospitals, Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill has had to...
The Mint Hill Times
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.https://www.minthilltimes.com
Comments / 0