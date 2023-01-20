Sandy passed away peacefully on January 22 from complications due to breast cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Catherine Schleich; and brother, Richard Schleich. Sandy is survived by her sister, Patricia Kauphusman; children, Ryan (Jessalyn) and Kirby; two grandchildren, Carter and Everett; and her loving husband of 53 years, Richard. Sandy graduated from Cotter Schools and Winona State University in Winona, MN. She taught 4th grade school in Virginia and St. Louis Park, MN and grades 1-4 in the Osseo/Maple Grove, MN area. She enjoyed family and friends and neighbors in Minnesota and Florida and working in her gardens. Funeral service will be held at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church, 4125 Woodbury Drive, Woodbury MN at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023. Visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sharing & Caring Hands, American Cancer Society or organizations of your choice.

