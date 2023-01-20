ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

20 License Plates Banned in Montana You Will Love

The sheer amount of combinations of letters and numbers people come up with for their license plates is impressive. If you register your car in Montana, you have multiple options when it comes to picking your plates. Typically people will get the normal blue Montana license plate, but there are other options that you could pick. There is the Montana Centennial plate, or you could spend more money and get a license plate where part of the proceeds goes toward a nonprofit.
Montanans Love This Truck, But Will They Buy the Electric Version?

One of the most popular truck brands in Montana just announced a new high-tech electric version, but will Montanans actually buy it?. We hear a lot of talk about electric vehicles, and how some of them aren't really suitable for Montana's climate. Tesla is credited for starting the EV trend, but more mainstream vehicle manufacturers have decided to get into the EV game, what does the future in Montana look like?
Montana Talks

