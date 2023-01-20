ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon County, ID

Canyon County Commissioners vote unanimously to restore, raise salaries

By ERIN BANKS RUSBY
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LSn0y_0kL0MZwu00

CALDWELL — The Canyon County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved raising their salaries from $90,000 to $112,360.73 on Thursday morning.

In September, then-Commissioners Keri Smith and Pam White voted in a 2-to-1 decision to drop the salaries from just over $103,000 to $90,000 to accommodate the cost of a new chief operating officer. Commissioner Leslie Van Beek voted in opposition, saying that the incoming board members, Brad Holton and Zach Brooks, ran on the current salary, calling it a “slap in the face,” as previously reported .

The resolution approved Thursday restores the commissioners’ salaries to their previous level, plus a 9% cost-of-living adjustment that was afforded to all county employees in the most recent budget cycle, bringing the salary to $112,360.73.

In December, the county announced that Greg Rast, who was serving as the county’s director of information technology, would assume the role of chief operations officer. The purpose of the role is to provide stability to the board of commissioners and maximize its efficiency, as previously reported .

Rast said Thursday morning that it was his coordination with the county’s human resources director, Kate Rice, to get the commissioners considering a new resolution about their salaries. Rice said she authored the resolution.

“I fully support it and believe it’s the right thing to do,” Rice said, adding that her research shows that it is in line with other commissioner salaries for other counties.

Holton said the process by which the previous board reduced the salaries lacked transparency.

“To me, members of this board went into this room with a piece of paper that was already written, with a decision … a proposal to reduce the salaries, which I feel as a citizen was capricious and arbitrary,” Holton said.

As an electrical contractor, Holton said he is taking a pay cut to serve as commissioner.

“So this isn’t about money,” Holton said, “this is about the integrity of Canyon County and our elected officials going forward.”

Van Beek agreed.

“This is not about because I don’t have financial resources,” Van Beek said. “That’s not the point; the point is that this office falls under the governor in terms of authority, decision making. There is a lot that happens with this job.”

Brooks said he felt “indigestion” at the idea that the county would be adjusting its budget to cover the cost of the new salaries.

“I’m wondering how I sign off on a resolution where we’re approving something that is over budget,” Brooks said.

But County Controller Zach Wagoner said that a budget can be thought of as a plan, and while it is the general intent to stay inside it, it is normal for changes to be made as needed, or for a number of changes to be made together toward the end of the fiscal year budget.

“The county certainly has the financial resources to make this happen,” Wagoner said.

Later in the meeting, Brooks said he intended to vote in favor of the resolution.

Sheriff Kieran Donahue said he is also supports the pay raise.

“I think it needs to be done, and I think you deserve it,” Donahue said of adjusting the budget. “It needs to be made whole regardless of what happened in the past.”

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Add the words bill again introduced but hearing unlikely this legislative session in Idaho

A Boise senator introduced a personal bill Friday to encourage the Idaho Legislature to reconsider passing a law that would add the words sexual orientation and gender identity to Idaho’s Civil Rights Act, a bill that has failed to pass the Legislature for more than 15 years. Personal bills are often introduced by legislators who have been unsuccessful in their efforts to use the normal committee process for considering a bill. As a general rule, the Idaho Legislature does not hear or advance personal bills,...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho senator: ‘We will never stop trying’ to add the words to state civil rights act

A Boise senator introduced a personal bill Friday to encourage the Idaho Legislature to reconsider passing a law that would add the words sexual orientation and gender identity to Idaho’s Civil Rights Act, a bill that has failed to pass the Legislature for more than 15 years. Personal bills are often introduced by legislators who […] The post Idaho senator: ‘We will never stop trying’ to add the words to state civil rights act appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Boise State University survey finds 41% of Idahoans say the state is on the wrong track

An increasing percentage of Idahoans believe the state is on the wrong track, according to a new Boise State University School of Public Service survey released Friday. According to the eighth annual Idaho Public Policy Survey, 41.2% of those surveyed said the state is on the wrong track, versus 44.1% who said the state is […] The post Boise State University survey finds 41% of Idahoans say the state is on the wrong track appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property

BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho

Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: All aboard passenger rail for Southern Idaho?

Momentum is building to bring back passenger rail service between Boise and Salt Lake City with potential stops in between, including Pocatello. Last week, local, state and federal leaders, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, attended the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce annual Legislative Forum to discuss the issue. Also present for a panel discussion was the executive director of the Utah Transit Authority and a government affairs official from Amtrak. Basically, all of the big-wigs. At stake is restoring a portion of the old “Pioneer Line” which connected Seattle with Salt Lake City with stops in Southern Idaho.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Medical board: Idaho doctor peddled false COVID-19 claims

OLYMPIA, Washington (AP) — The Washington state Medical Commission has accused a medical doctor in Idaho of violating standards related to COVID-19 and patient care. The commission said Wednesday it had issued a statement of disciplinary charges against Dr. Ryan Cole of Idaho, who has a license in Washington state as a physician and surgeon. Cole lives in Idaho, has a medical license there and is currently one of Ada County’s appointed members of the Central District Board of Health, KTVB-TV reported. ...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?

Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now

"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy