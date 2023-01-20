Read full article on original website
Following car wreck and insurance dispute, Soldotna teacher fights termination
Matt Fischer has been a PE coach at Skyview Middle School for more than two decades, and he considers himself a reliable presence in his students’ lives. “The kids know. I have never skipped a single rep in my life,” Fischer said. “No matter how hard the workout is, no matter how bad I feel. I will not skip it.”
Homer woman saved by dead snowshoe hare after falling through ice
It was late November and Homer resident Kelsey Haas was skating to the Grewingk Glacier with a group of about a dozen others. The glacier has become a popular destination in Kachemak Bay State Park, especially in the winter. After a boat ride across Kachemak Bay from Homer, it’s about a 2-mile trek in, some over a frozen lake, to get to the massive, 13-mile-long glacier.
