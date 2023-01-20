ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Beshear touts program to strengthen drug epidemic fight

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky communities can apply for certification through a program that evaluates the services being offered to residents seeking help for drug or alcohol addiction, Gov. Andy Beshear said. The governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program last year. Since then, the Office of...
Ky. cannabis groups see surge in predatory practices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear’s executive order on medical cannabis was seen as a positive step towards legalization by many of its proponents. However, a group pushing for legislative reform has noticed a concerning trend since its implementation. Since the turn of the year, Kentuckians have been seeking...
Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was selected as the 2023 Kentucky mother of the year. Katina Alami is the 70th woman in Kentucky history to hold this honor. Alami is a current adoptive parent, and homeschools all seven of her children with special needs. She is the author...
Beware predatory cannabis businesses in Kentucky selling medical cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (Kentucky NORML) is warning Kentuckians to be cautious of businesses in the state that are selling medical cannabis cards or certifications for exorbitant prices. While Kentucky does not currently have a medical cannabis...
Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Marijuana activists warn against so-called 'cannabis cards' in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They're called "cannabis cards" and they promise "medical cannabis certification." Advertisements for them have been popping up on billboards, social media and even television stations in Kentucky. There's only one problem. Cannabis activists say they won't keep you from getting arrested if you get pulled over...
Kentucky's Governor Wants School Choice for His Kids but Not Yours

Kentucky legislators have in recent years fought an uphill battle to expand education options for children. Now, a law to belatedly fund a neglected charter school program faces a court challenge as well as opposition from the state's governor, education commissioner, and the traditional public-school establishment. The outlook is grim for Kentucky families seeking something better than the one-size-fits-some schooling offered by government institutions—the sort of "better" their governor gave his own kids.
Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
Medical marijuana in Kentucky: What patients should now

MURRAY – Now that Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order allowing certain individuals to possess small amounts of medical marijuana without fear of criminal retribution is in effect, the onus of responsibility for ensuring the essence of the order is carried out falls in the hands of Kentucky’s law enforcement officers.
