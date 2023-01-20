Read full article on original website
Beshear touts program to strengthen drug epidemic fight
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky communities can apply for certification through a program that evaluates the services being offered to residents seeking help for drug or alcohol addiction, Gov. Andy Beshear said. The governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program last year. Since then, the Office of...
WKYT 27
Ky. cannabis groups see surge in predatory practices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear’s executive order on medical cannabis was seen as a positive step towards legalization by many of its proponents. However, a group pushing for legislative reform has noticed a concerning trend since its implementation. Since the turn of the year, Kentuckians have been seeking...
wpsdlocal6.com
Narcan emergency kits being placed in high-traffic areas, including McDonald's, to prevent overdose deaths
PADUCAH — More people are dying from drug overdose every year. In Kentucky alone, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracked a 14.5% spike in opioid overdose deaths from 2020 to 2021. That's why local nonprofit Four Rivers Behavioral Health is working to supply Narcan in more high-traffic areas, like McDonalds.
Wave 3
Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was selected as the 2023 Kentucky mother of the year. Katina Alami is the 70th woman in Kentucky history to hold this honor. Alami is a current adoptive parent, and homeschools all seven of her children with special needs. She is the author...
wdrb.com
County jailers sue Kentucky corrections agency over state inmates kept in county jails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Four elected Kentucky jailers and their statewide association have sued the Kentucky Department of Corrections, claiming it routinely fails to move inmates in county jails to state facilities. The lawsuit, filed last Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, alleges that the corrections department relies on county...
WLKY.com
Kentucky woman battling colon cancer encouraging others to get routine screenings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One year ago Lisa Murphy never imagined she would be fighting cancer. “As it stands right now, I don't feel like this is going to beat me,” Murphy said. This is her 15th chemotherapy treatment at Norton Cancer Institute. However, she believes she could have...
lanereport.com
Beware predatory cannabis businesses in Kentucky selling medical cards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (Kentucky NORML) is warning Kentuckians to be cautious of businesses in the state that are selling medical cannabis cards or certifications for exorbitant prices. While Kentucky does not currently have a medical cannabis...
Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money
This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Pandemic eviction relief fund ending in Kentucky
The state's Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund has provided $205 million in assistance to more than 52,000 households since it launched in February 2021, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.
WLKY.com
Marijuana activists warn against so-called 'cannabis cards' in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They're called "cannabis cards" and they promise "medical cannabis certification." Advertisements for them have been popping up on billboards, social media and even television stations in Kentucky. There's only one problem. Cannabis activists say they won't keep you from getting arrested if you get pulled over...
wkms.org
Beshear announces new juvenile justice measures to attract more workers
Gov. Andy Beshear announced a slate of juvenile justice measures in a news conference on Thursday that will include pay raises to attract and retain more workers, and protective equipment for youth workers. Beshear didn’t announce the price tag for the measures but said it will cost upwards of $10...
State lawmakers move to set mimimum age to serve after 16-year-old elected to Leslie County office
A Kentucky teenager made history last fall when he became one of the youngest people ever to win elected office in the state, gaining a spot on his county’s soil and water conservation district board. But his victory may become an electoral outlier if lawmakers pass a bill that would prevent other teenagers from doing the same.
Governor Beshear announces closure of Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, KY. - The Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund, created during the pandemic to help keep Kentuckians in their homes, will close to new applicants this week. Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday that since launching in February 2021, the fund had provided $205 million in assistance to more than 52,000 households.
Kentucky pharmacist, spouse indicted in drug case
A Kentucky pharmacist and his wife have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.
Kentucky's Governor Wants School Choice for His Kids but Not Yours
Kentucky legislators have in recent years fought an uphill battle to expand education options for children. Now, a law to belatedly fund a neglected charter school program faces a court challenge as well as opposition from the state's governor, education commissioner, and the traditional public-school establishment. The outlook is grim for Kentucky families seeking something better than the one-size-fits-some schooling offered by government institutions—the sort of "better" their governor gave his own kids.
Snow emergencies announced ahead of Wednesday's anticipated snowfall
Some counties in the Tri-State are already announcing snow emergencies ahead of expected snowfall early Wednesday morning.
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Kentucky and the good she has done for the community.
Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tortured, shot and left to die: one dog's survival highlights Kentucky pet law
PRINCETON, KY - A missing pit bully puppy tortured, shot and left to die. Athena was eventually found and now, the owner and the Caldwell County Animal Shelter says the situation is just another example of ongoing pet abuse in the area. "They told me that she had been shot...
Murray Ledger & Times
Medical marijuana in Kentucky: What patients should now
MURRAY – Now that Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order allowing certain individuals to possess small amounts of medical marijuana without fear of criminal retribution is in effect, the onus of responsibility for ensuring the essence of the order is carried out falls in the hands of Kentucky’s law enforcement officers.
