Vermilion hosted a tri-meet Tuesday January 17th at Norwalk Rec Center against Amherst and Edison High Schools. The Lady Sailors finished 2nd overall. Top finishes of the night started with the Medley Relay Team of Erin Ellis, Meagan Rini, Alexa Lyczkowski, and Aubrey Pall finishing 2nd. Erin Ellis, Meagan Rini, and Alexa Lyczkowski all had two top three finishes! Ellis placed 1st in the 200 Freestyle and 3rd in her 100 backstroke, Rini took 2nd in the 200 IM and 1st in the 100 backstroke, and Lyczkowski was 3rd in both of her individuals the 100 Butterfly and 200 Freestyle. Our distance swimmer for the night was Aubrey Pall who placed 2nd in the 500 Freestyle. Well Done!

VERMILION, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO