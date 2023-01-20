Read full article on original website
30-year reunion: Phoenix Suns honor 1992-93 NBA Finals team
The Phoenix Suns had a homecoming of sorts on Saturday night at Footprint Center. At halftime of a 112-107 win over the Indiana Pacers, members of the 1992-93 Suns team were honored on the court 30 years after only the second NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. That Suns squad...
Suns’ Chris Paul probable to return Sunday vs. Grizzlies
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul is probable to return to action Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies at Footprint Center after missing the last seven games with right hip soreness, the team announced. Paul has played in 26 of 47 games this season after the 37-year-old was out for 14...
Suns’ Chris Paul returns from injury with 22-point double-double in win over Grizzlies
Point guard Chris Paul made a statement in his return to Phoenix Suns in Sunday’s 112-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Footprint Center. After missing the last seven games due to a sore right hip, the Point God came out with a 15-point first quarter on 6-of-9 shooting, including 3-for-4 from three-point range.
Suns center Deandre Ayton out vs. Hornets due to non-COVID illness
The Phoenix Suns will once again be without center Deandre Ayton on Tuesday when they host the Charlotte Hornets at Footprint Center, the team announced. Ayton had been upgraded to doubtful Tuesday morning, but will now miss his third straight game due to a non-COVID illness. The center joins All-Star...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lakers to acquire Wizards F Rui Hachimura as trade season begins
The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring former lottery pick Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and a package of second-round draft picks, a person familiar with the negotiations said Monday. The person, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has...
Suns hold off Grizzlies’ comeback, Chris Paul’s return sparks 3rd straight win
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns were going to start to get bodies back eventually. It was just a matter of how they responded to it. So far, the returns on the, erm, returns have been overwhelmingly positive. Sunday’s 112-110 win against the Memphis Grizzlies saw Chris Paul’s first game...
NBA All-Star Game to include pick-up style draft immediately ahead of tip-off
The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Utah will be announced later this week. We’ll also have captains
Coyotes continue to struggle on road in loss to Stars
DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had a rare two-goal game while the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars got yet another 4-0 win. Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn and rookie Wyatt Johnston each scored and the Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night — by the same 4-0 score the Stars won at playoff contenders Vegas and Los Angeles in their just-completed trip out West.
Phoenix Suns’ unheralded reserves step up big in win over Pacers
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have been criticized time after time for their lack of needle-moving roster moves the last two years and I’ve been right alongside in dishing it out. It stings for the team particularly this season, but with that said, the Suns still deserve credit...
ASU golf alumnus Jon Rahm wins AmEx tournament by 1 stroke
LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage...
