WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Coyotes continue to struggle on road in loss to Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had a rare two-goal game while the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars got yet another 4-0 win. Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn and rookie Wyatt Johnston each scored and the Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night — by the same 4-0 score the Stars won at playoff contenders Vegas and Los Angeles in their just-completed trip out West.
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

