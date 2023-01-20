Read full article on original website
Second victim dies after Denny's sign crushes car in Elizabethtown
Family said Lloyd Eugene Curtis Sr. died early Monday morning. His wife, Lillian, was also killed last week in the incident.
Another person in car struck by falling Denny's sign in Elizabethtown dies days later
ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. — A man has died just days after a large Denny's sign fell on top of the car he was in last week, according to the Adair County coroner. Lloyd Curtis, 77, was one of three people inside the car parked at the Denny's in Elizabethtown Thursday when the sign fell toward the ground.
Columbia woman dies after sign crashes on top of car in Elizabethtown
A Columbia woman passed away after a restaurant sign in Elizabethtown fell on top of a car she was in during a wind storm last week. According to reports, 72-year-old Lillian Curtis was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later passed away at the hospital. Lillian was in...
LaRue County Sheriff’s Office Respond To Early Morning Burglary
The LaRue County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible burglary in progress early Sunday morning. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence on Tanner Road where it was determined two males arrived and began beating on the door asking those inside to open up. When a male resident opened the door, he was punched in the face by Thomas Heath, age 44 of Hodgenville. The second male, James Hargis, age 38 of Somerset, also entered the house, assaulted the male resident and also assaulted a female inside the residence. Heath was also found to have a gun on him during the crime. The investigation is ongoing.
Adair County woman dies in house fire
An Adair County woman died in a house fire late last week. According to reports, 74-year-old Darlene Wick passed away in the fire at her home on Sulpher Springs Road, about 8 miles north of Columbia. Crews were called out to the fire at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday and fire...
Louisville police investigating after man shot at South Central Park in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot at South Central Park in the city's Taylor Berry neighborhood Monday evening. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Lincoln Avenue and Lindbergh Drive around 6:45 p.m. While they were headed to the report, Ellis said, it was "upgraded to a shooting" at South Central Park, which is in the same area.
Man dies at UofL Hospital two weeks after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who was shot two weeks ago in Louisville has died. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 42-year-old Timothy Greer died on Tuesday at the University of Louisville Hospital from a gunshot wound. Louisville Metro police officers found Greer had been shot in...
'We're going to miss them': Family remembers victims of Bullitt County house fire during procession
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Saturday, hundreds in the community of Lebanon Junction gathered at Trowbridge Funeral Home as the bodies of a pregnant woman and two 6-year-old girls, who died in a house fire, were transported there. The victims' bodies were escorted to Trowbridge Funeral Home by the Lebanon...
41-year-old man killed in 'industrial incident' at LG&E power plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after an "industrial incident" at the LG&E power plant on Dixie Highway on Monday. Michael Sallengs, 41, died from injuries he sustained in an industrial accident at the Mill Creek Generation Station, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. According to an LG&E...
LMPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after deadly hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a deadly hit-and-run last Wednesday. Police say he has been charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 (stolen vehicle), and no operators license.
2 indicted for death of 1-month-old in Washington County, Kentucky State Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury in Washington County, Kentucky, indicts two people for the death of a 1-month-old. James Dalton Jeffries and Savannah Turner, both of Springfield, Kentucky, are charged with murder, criminal abuse, wanton endangerment, trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Last November, Kentucky State Police...
Student disagrees with JCPS' version of events after gun found at Eastern High
A fight, a gun, and a major scuffle all during lunchtime at Eastern High School. Some parents say they disagree with the district's version of what happened.
LMPD release type of car believed to be involved in deadly Dixie Highway hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has released the type of car they believed was involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Dixie Highway. Police say the car in question is a Volvo, but they did not have a color or model year. They did say it should have heavy damage and may be missing the driver's side mirror.
23-year-old charged in connection to Jacobs neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide in the Jacobs neighborhood. Davon Johnson, 23, was arrested on Friday. He is being charged with complicity to murder and complicity to robbery in the first degree. Court documents say that Johnson went...
Police: 3 people injured after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown restaurant
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been injured after a sign falls on an occupied car at a restaurant in Elizabethtown on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street around 1:30 p.m., according to Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham. Witnesses state wind blew...
Coroner identifies woman, two 6-year-old girls killed in Lebanon Junction house fire
Chief Adam Heath says the firefighters say the house had no working smoke detectors. He urged everyone who doesn't have a smoke detector to install one.
LMPD: Man injured in California neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital early Sunday after a shooting in the California neighborhood. Louisville officers were called to respond to the 1000 block of West Broadway around 12:15 a.m. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said a man was shot in the parking lot of...
Crews respond to overnight apartment fire in PRP
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over two dozen firefighters responded to an early morning apartment fire in Pleasure Ridge Park. Officials say the first call came in just before 4:30 a.m. for an apartment fire at 4900 Invicta Drive. The Shively Fire Department was the first on scene. Crews reported heavy...
Victims of Lebanon Junction fire escorted to funeral home in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members in Bullitt County gathered on Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and two young girls who died in a house fire. According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
SNEAK PEEK: Louisville woman's death highlights rare complications with dental procedures
Shanna Wright had complained of tooth pain. On June 30, 2022, the 42-year-old single mother sought treatment at Derby City Oral Surgery on Preston Highway.
