quicksie983.com

LaRue County Sheriff’s Office Respond To Early Morning Burglary

The LaRue County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible burglary in progress early Sunday morning. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence on Tanner Road where it was determined two males arrived and began beating on the door asking those inside to open up. When a male resident opened the door, he was punched in the face by Thomas Heath, age 44 of Hodgenville. The second male, James Hargis, age 38 of Somerset, also entered the house, assaulted the male resident and also assaulted a female inside the residence. Heath was also found to have a gun on him during the crime. The investigation is ongoing.
LARUE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Adair County woman dies in house fire

An Adair County woman died in a house fire late last week. According to reports, 74-year-old Darlene Wick passed away in the fire at her home on Sulpher Springs Road, about 8 miles north of Columbia. Crews were called out to the fire at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday and fire...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police investigating after man shot at South Central Park in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot at South Central Park in the city's Taylor Berry neighborhood Monday evening. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Lincoln Avenue and Lindbergh Drive around 6:45 p.m. While they were headed to the report, Ellis said, it was "upgraded to a shooting" at South Central Park, which is in the same area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dies at UofL Hospital two weeks after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who was shot two weeks ago in Louisville has died. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 42-year-old Timothy Greer died on Tuesday at the University of Louisville Hospital from a gunshot wound. Louisville Metro police officers found Greer had been shot in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after deadly hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a deadly hit-and-run last Wednesday. Police say he has been charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 (stolen vehicle), and no operators license.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

23-year-old charged in connection to Jacobs neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide in the Jacobs neighborhood. Davon Johnson, 23, was arrested on Friday. He is being charged with complicity to murder and complicity to robbery in the first degree. Court documents say that Johnson went...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man injured in California neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital early Sunday after a shooting in the California neighborhood. Louisville officers were called to respond to the 1000 block of West Broadway around 12:15 a.m. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said a man was shot in the parking lot of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Crews respond to overnight apartment fire in PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over two dozen firefighters responded to an early morning apartment fire in Pleasure Ridge Park. Officials say the first call came in just before 4:30 a.m. for an apartment fire at 4900 Invicta Drive. The Shively Fire Department was the first on scene. Crews reported heavy...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Victims of Lebanon Junction fire escorted to funeral home in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members in Bullitt County gathered on Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and two young girls who died in a house fire. According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY

