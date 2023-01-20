ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Matt Allen hired as the Billings Mustangs general manager

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs announced in a Monday press release that former Grand Junction Jackalopes assistant general manager Matt Allen is the team's new general manager. In the release, the Mustangs noted that Allen was hired after a national search process. Allen succeeds Gary Roller, who is retiring...

