WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jokic returns with triple-double, Nuggets top Pelicans 99-98
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic capped a 25-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist performance in his return from hamstring tightness with a go-ahead floater in the paint with 16.9 seconds left, and the Denver Nuggets escaped with a 99-98 victory over the undermanned Pelicans on Tuesday night. Jamal Murray scored 25...
Heat overcome 14-point deficit to beat Celtics 98-95
MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 30 points and 15 rebounds, including the jump shot that put Miami ahead to stay with 20.4 seconds remaining, and the Heat rallied from 14 down to beat the Boston Celtics 98-95 on Tuesday night. Haywood Highsmith had 15 points and 10 rebounds,...
Brooklyn Collegiate plays against the Bronx's James Monroe HS
Some of the best high school basketball teams and players in New York City were all in one place Tuesday night.
Turner, Mathurin spur Pacers’ rally to beat Bulls 116-110
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin looked at the Indiana Pacers’ 21-point first-half deficit and saw an opportunity. He kept urging his teammates to play hard, to follow the game plan and insisted they eventually could come back. Again. Then the 20-year-old rookie made sure of it. Mathurin and...
Miles scores 23, No. 11 TCU beats Oklahoma 79-52
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points and 11th-ranked TCU led throughout in a 79-52 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night. The Horned Frogs followed up their 23-point win at then-No. 2 Kansas by scoring the game’s first 11 points. Damion Baugh and Micah...
Hamilton scores twice, Devils defeat Vegas 3-2 in OT
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored late to tie the game and netted a power-play goal with 1:06 left in overtime to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. Ondrej Palat also scored and Vitek Vanecek made 28...
Miles, No. 11 TCU lead throughout in 79-52 win over Oklahoma
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points and 11th-ranked TCU led throughout in a 79-52 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night. Even without injured big man Eddie Lampkin Jr., the Horned Frogs followed up their 23-point win at then-No. 2 Kansas by scoring the game’s first 11 points back at home.
Stamkos, Perry lead Lightning to 4-2 win over Wild
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:38 remaining and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their 10th consecutive home game by defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Tuesday night. Stamkos extended his goal streak to four games and broke a 2-all tie when his close-in...
Bergeron breaks tie, NHL-leading Bruins beat Canadiens 4-2
MONTREAL (AP) — Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 2:55 left and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory. Following a faceoff in the offensive zone, Bergeron hopped on a loose puck in the slot and beat Samuel Montembeault...
Fiala scores in OT to lead the Kings past Flyers 4-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored 1:09 into overtime to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. Anze Kopitar scored two goals and Samuel Fagemo added one for the Kings. James van Riemsdyk, Wade Allison and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for...
Letang gets OT game-winner, leads Penguins over Panthers 7-6
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang scored his second goal of the game with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 7-6 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Letang, who hadn’t played since Dec. 28 due to a lower-body injury, also added two assists...
