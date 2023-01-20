ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Merrimack 63, St. Francis (NY) 55

MERRIMACK (6-15) Minor 7-11 0-2 14, Bennett 4-9 2-2 13, Derkack 3-4 6-6 12, Savage 2-3 1-1 6, Reid 3-13 6-8 12, McKoy 2-2 0-0 6, Stinson 0-1 0-0 0, Filchner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 15-19 63. ST. FRANCIS (NY) (9-11) Grisby 4-6 0-2 8, Harris 2-5 1-2 5,...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Arlington Philharmonic to premiere 242 year-old work in upcoming concert

ARLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 23, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Arlington Philharmonic Orchestra will perform the United States premiere a composition written in 1781 by Marianna Martines, a student of Franz Joseph Haydn. Martines work is the overture to her oratorio “Isacco.” This edition by the Philharmonic Orchestra’s Music Director Orlando Cela aims to preserve as much as possible the intentions of the composer, and show the mastery of Martines.
ARLINGTON, MA

