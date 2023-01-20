Read full article on original website
Wausau West ends Lakeland Unions four game win streak
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau West traveled to Lakeland Union with hopes of ending the T-birds four game winning streak. The Warriors came in with an overall 9-6 record, while Lakeland had an impressive 11-6 record. The Warriors were not threatened by the T-birds success so far this year, and it...
2023 Hodag Challenge Ski Competition Results
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Hodag Challenge wrapped up on Sunday, with hundreds of skiers from all over Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota competed in some cross country skiing action. The races took place at the Cedrig A. Vig Outdoor Classroom in Rhinelander. The competitions were divided into six different races: Varsity...
Wausau Conservatory of Music presents "Rock Infused Orchestra"
WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - On Saturday, The Wausau Conservatory of Music presented their second annual "Rock Infused Orchestra which features over 200 students from the Wausau Area. Students showed up starting at 9 am and then have all day until 3pm to practice together before preforming in-front of a large audience. Executive Director, Olivia Hill says the concert wouldn't be possible without the help of the many teachers from around the area. "There are so many people involved to make this happen every single orchestra teacher, middle school and high school teacher in the Wausau School District and the DC Everest School District is involved," said Olivia Hill.
Wausau Police arrest wrong-way driver Saturday for OWI 3rd offense
MARATHON CO. (WJFW) - One person was arrested for OWI 3rd offense and neglecting a child after driving the wrong way down State Highway 29 on Saturday. On Saturday, officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a wrong-way driver near Marathon and heading east toward Wausau on the westbound side.
WisDOT is looking for feedback about a future project along US 8 in Lincoln Co.
BRADLEY (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is looking for feedback about a future project in Lincoln County. The future project will be on US 8 from County L to Klade Rd. in the Town of Bradley. According to WisDOT, the proposed improvements include:. Milling the surface layer...
Fire displaces residents at Coach House Apartments building
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW)- A fire has displaced several residents of the Coach House Apartments building in Minocqua, located at 304 Oneida Street. Fire Chief Luke Taylor tells Newswatch 12 that the building housed ten total units and that the Red Cross has been in contact with the residents. The building also housed Redman Realty Group. The building sits on the south side of the downtown near the HWY 51 bridge.
Faculty Wood Science Instructor - 3404625
JOB DUTIES: The successful candidate will teach the current and next generation of highly skilled workers in the secondary woods manufacturing industry, with an emphasis in the hardwood segment. The individual should be comfortable teaching a diverse set of Program course topics within this department, in a variety of formats, and using multiple forms of technology for instruction. The successful candidate will also work with businesses and organizations from around the country and be the primary point of contact for the Program. Industry professionals are encouraged to apply, our Academic Excellence team will assist you with the teaching skills you will need to be a success! Apply for this exciting opportunity at your earliest convenience. Although there is a posting deadline, all application submissions will be reviewed as they are received, and NTC will reach out to candidates selected for interviews prior to the position close date.
Protestors gather for Roe v. Wade 50 year anniversary
WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW)- Protesters in favor of women's reproductive rights gathered around the country Sunday for the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision. At Wausau's 400 block, organizer Nancy Stencil said the rally, which was dubbed is Bigger Than Roe, is more than just about the case, which was overturned last year.
Meals on Wheels needs volunteers
RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – The Oneida County Aging and Disability Resource is looking for vol…
Deputy Sheriff - 3405645
JOB DUTIES: The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is a "full service", progressive department looking for highly motivated and hardworking individuals to carry out the mission statement of the organization to "Protect the lives and property of those who live, work and play in Oneida County." Oneida County Sheriff's Office offers a variety of different internal opportunities to advance one's career. A few specific assignments and opportunities that Oneida County Sheriff's Office provides are as follows:
Meals on Wheels needs volunteers! Drivers and Kitchen Staff
RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – The Oneida County Aging and Disability Resource is looking for volunteers for the Meals on Wheels program. Meals on Wheels serves around one hundred people from it’s Rhinelander location alone, and with six other locations in Oneida County, the program needs volunteers. Heather Beach,...
Early Head Start Teacher - 3402769
JOB DUTIES: Provide a safe, successful, and well supervised educational setting for children (classroom and outdoor play area) with in home opportunities. Promote the social, emotional, physical, and cognitive development of Head Start children. Develop individual goals for children, provide on-going assessment on progress and facilitate transition into kindergarten. To ensure compliance with the Head Start Program Performance Standards and WI DCF Child Care Licensing Regulations.
Meraki Salon is under investigation by the Everest Metropolitan Police Department
SCHOFIELD (WJFW) - The Everest Metropolitan Police Department is investigating complaints made against Meraki Salon in Schofield. According to a press release from the Everest Metropolitan Police Department, many complaints and inquiries have been to the department regarding service and product purchases, that have allegedly been paid for and not received, at Meraki Salon.
