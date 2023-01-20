JOB DUTIES: The successful candidate will teach the current and next generation of highly skilled workers in the secondary woods manufacturing industry, with an emphasis in the hardwood segment. The individual should be comfortable teaching a diverse set of Program course topics within this department, in a variety of formats, and using multiple forms of technology for instruction. The successful candidate will also work with businesses and organizations from around the country and be the primary point of contact for the Program. Industry professionals are encouraged to apply, our Academic Excellence team will assist you with the teaching skills you will need to be a success! Apply for this exciting opportunity at your earliest convenience. Although there is a posting deadline, all application submissions will be reviewed as they are received, and NTC will reach out to candidates selected for interviews prior to the position close date.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO