While it’s true that everyone enjoys a good comeback story, it would be simplistic to say that’s the only reason people are loving on Brendan Fraser so much right now. Yes, it’s lovely to see him continue to get accolades and recognition for his emotional turn in last year’s somber drama “The Whale,” culminating in an Oscar nomination on Tuesday. But, in truth, people have always loved this actor, from his early days in zany films like 1992’s “Encino Man” (which put him on the map) up until when he largely stepped away from major motion pictures around a decade ago.

