Saint Louis, MO

Illinois man accused of fatally shooting attempted car thief in St. Louis

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
ST. LOUIS — An Illinois man is accused of fatally shooting a man who attempted to steal his vehicle at a St. Louis gas station, authorities said.

Brett M. Kress, 26, of East St. Louis, was charged on Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in connection to the death of Jesse Lopez, 24, on Jan. 7, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Lopez allegedly tried to steal Kress’ Honda Pilot at a Conoco gas station in the Soulard neighborhood of St. Louis at about 2 a.m. CST, KSDK-TV reported.

According to surveillance video, Lopez attempted to flee the scene but was chased by Kress, who allegedly fired three shots and struck the man three times, according to the television station.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene, the Post-Dispatch reported.

Kress was later apprehended in St. Charles County on Tuesday after fleeing into Illinois, according to the newspaper.

St. Charles County officers spotted a suspicious vehicle parked in a ditch at about 4:45 a.m. CST., KMOV-TV reported. After running the license plates, officers determined that the car was the one connected to Kress.

Officers found a friend of Kress who lived nearby and helped locate him in a nearby shed. Kress surrendered after officers surrounded the shed, according to the television station.

Comments / 27

Enforcer5
3d ago

Back in the day if someone stole your horse, they hung them no questions asked...your car is the same as your horse...

Steven Brody
4d ago

He should be getting praised not investigated

Be Real
4d ago

Well the problem is that even though he stopped the guy from stilling his car he shot him in as he was running away. The thief did not threaten his life. If he did and he shot him that would be a different story. My question is if this was a cop would he be justified shooting a thief in the back?

