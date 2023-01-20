Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss rest of seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers land commitment from Georgia lineman Jacob HoodThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Ismael Smith Flores commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former Georgia TE Arik Gilbert trending to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Tickets available soon for Red-White Spring Game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Tickets for Nebraska’s April 22 Red-White Spring Game will go on sale next week to Husker fans. Nebraska football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m., with the public on-sale beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.
Lincoln creamery creates Runza-inspired Chili & Cinnamon Roll ice cream
Carrie Jones charged in connection to the quadruple murder in Laurel appeared in court Monday. Carrie Jones is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gene Twiford, tampering with evidence, and being an accessory to a felon. Lincoln Police say argument over pets led to killing of neighbor.
Thousands attend 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thousands attended the 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo this weekend at the Lancaster County Event Center. The event put a spotlight on women-owned and operated businesses as well as businesses that center on women and women’s issues. “The fact that we can get all these...
Milford pizza place saves the day, providing lunch for 350 students on short notice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The small staff at a restaurant in Milford is being credited with saving the day, after providing lunch for 350 high school students on short notice. It was shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday when the assistant manager at Pizza Kitchen got the call, asking if they could provide lunch at Milford High School by 12:30 p.m. after a gas smell that turned out to be nothing required the school to evacuate, leaving no time for kitchen staff to prepare lunch.
People's City Mission launches drug relapse program
Wednesday Forecast: More typical late-January weather for Wednesday...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More clouds, blustery northwest winds, chilly temperatures, and perhaps some flurries or scattered light snow showers are possible as we head into the day on Wednesday as the forecast for the next few days remains very January-like. Headlining the forecast over the next week though will be a couple chances for some light accumulating snow and the return of cold, arctic air this weekend and through the week next week.
Lincoln East High School student-athlete named Gatorade Nebraska Girls Cross Country Player of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Gatorade announced on Monday that Mia Murray of Lincoln East High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Nebraska Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. Murray is the second Gatorade Nebraska Girls Cross Country Player of the Year to be chosen from Lincoln East High School. Gatorade said...
Husker Baseball Fan Fest set for Feb. 11
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska baseball team’s annual Fan Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Hawks Championship Center, located next to Memorial Stadium. The event will give fans a chance to meet the 2023 Huskers and get autographs. The first...
Avoca Fire Department to set ducks racing with ‘Quack Off’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a return to tradition in Avoca, Nebraska, a tradition that spans four decades. “Two local members of the community had a bar bet of who had the fastest duck, and they went down to one of the local ponds about January time,” TJ Goepfert, the Avoca fire chief, said. “It was frozen over. And they raced their ducks on the ice. And that’s where it all started.”
Lincoln Police provide new details on Saturday homicide
Sunday Forecast: A more consistent weather pattern moves in....
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The end of the week and the start of the new week will be dominated by high pressure... meaning quieter conditions will settle into the 1011 region. However, widespread areas of patchy to dense fog are expected for Sunday morning. Sunday will have a foggy start...
The latest in Lincoln starting 2023
Carrie Jones charged in connection to the quadruple murder in Laurel appeared in court Monday
Hoiberg: “Guys gotta step up” after injuries to Gary, Bandoumel
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play the remainder of the season without a pair of starters. Juwan Gary and Emmanuel Bandoumel are out with injuries, both suffered within a two-week span. Gary hurt his shoulder during Nebraska’s January 10th loss to Illinois. Three games later, on January 21st, Bandoumel went down with a knee injury while driving toward the hoop against Penn State.
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The mother of Ryan Larsen is petitioning to have her son presumed dead in what may be an attempt to go after the school district. The 11-year-old boy disappeared on May 17, 2021, after leaving La Vista West Elementary School. Tammi Larsen filed a petition on Jan. 10 in Sarpy County Court to have Ryan presumed dead because of the care he needed as a child with autism.
Lincoln Police say argument over pets led to killing of neighbor
Nebraska-Northwestern men’s basketball game moved to Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Big Ten Conference announced Sunday morning that the Nebraska-Northwestern men’s basketball game originally, scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24, has been moved to Wednesday, Jan. 25. Tipoff for the rescheduled game at Pinnacle Bank Arena is now set for 6 p.m. The game will be...
Lincoln City Libraries announces most popular titles of 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln City Libraries announced its most popular titles of 2022 on Monday. Last year, residents borrowed more than 2.8 million items from the eight LCL locations and Lied Bookmobile. “Our city libraries continue to be hubs of activity where patrons have access to a great collection with...
Huskers fall short against No. 11 Maryland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska slumped from the start, falling behind 37-14 at the half on its way to a 69-54 women’s basketball loss to No. 11 Maryland at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday. The Huskers (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) went just 4-for-24 from the field in first 20...
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
