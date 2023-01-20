ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mgoblue

U-M Falls Behind Early, Unable to Rally vs. No. 6 Indiana

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 13-ranked University of Michigan women's basketball team fell behind early and could not catch up, dropping a 92-83 contest to No. 6-ranked Indiana on Monday evening (Jan. 23) at Crisler Center. U-M (16-4, 6-3 B1G) closed the Indiana (18-1, 8-1 B1G) lead to six...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
mgoblue

Michigan Drops B1G Opener at Michigan State

» Michigan took a loss in its first Big Ten Conference meet of the season, falling to Michigan State. » Abby Heiskell earned a share of the uneven bars title. » Natalie Wojcik shared the beam title for the second straight week. » Sierra Brooks earned the...
EAST LANSING, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Completes Perfect Weekend with Sweep of Cleveland State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 5-ranked University of Michigan men's tennis team improved to 4-0 and completed a perfect weekend with a 7-0 sweep of Cleveland State on Sunday (Jan. 22). The win came in the nightcap of a doubleheader after the Wolverines defeated Brown 4-0 earlier in the day.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Dickinson's Stellar Second Half Leads Wolverines Past Minnesota

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Hunter Dickinson scored 23 points -- 15 coming in the second half -- and collected nine rebounds as the University of Michigan men's basketball team defeated Minnesota 60-54 on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 22) at Crisler Center. Leaders and Best. Dickinson led the Wolverines with 23 points...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Knocks Off No. 2 Minnesota in Overtime Thriller

» Jacob Truscott scored two goals, including the game-winner, while putting five shots on goal. » Adam Fantilli also had a two-goal game. » Blueliner Luke Hughes notched three assists for a playmaker. MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Junior defenseman Jacob Truscott capped off a tremendous weekend on the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Men Win Big at Simmons-Harvey Invitational

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan men's track and field team came to win, setting multiple Big Ten-leading performances and meet records Saturday (Jan. 21) to take the Simmons-Harvey Invitational team title. The meet, hosted at the U-M Indoor Track Building, ends a three-weekend homestand for the Wolverines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Wolverines Bounce Back with Lopsided Road Win at No. 24 Rutgers

» No. 3 Michigan claimed seven of 10 matches to earn a 24-9 win at No. 24 Rutgers and bounce back from its first dual loss of the season. » Dylan Ragusin (133 pounds) and Matt Finesilver (184) earned ranked wins against No. 17 Joe Heilmann and No. 13 Brian Soldano, respectively.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Opens Doubleheader With Sweep of Brown at VTC

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 5-ranked University of Michigan men's tennis team made quick work of Brown University, winning 4-0 on Sunday (Jan. 22) in the first of two matches on the day at the Varsity Tennis Center. For the third consecutive match, the Wolverines claimed the doubles point....
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy