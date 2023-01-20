Read full article on original website
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Operation North Star swoops down in NYC among 10 cities targeted!Iron PenNew York City, NY
Upcoming South Bronx housing lottery claims $3,400 a month for a 2 bedroom apartment is affordableWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Lawsuit to be announced against South Country School District over suspected toxic conditions at school
A lawsuit is set to be announced today against the South Country School District and the Town of Brookhaven in connection to the death of a teenage boy.
Diplomas for NYC’s English language learners surged after Regents pause
Arnulfo Toribio was ready to drop out of high school. It was 2020, and Toribio felt exhausted from learning years’ worth of material while balancing school with a full-time restaurant job. Before immigrating to New York City a few years earlier, he had spent much of his childhood working on a Mexican farm to support his family after his father died, missing at least six years of formal schooling.A guidance counselor persuaded...
yonkerstimes.com
Fired Westchester Librarian Picketing for Justice-“It May Be Legal, but Is It Moral, Ethical?”
Visitors to the Scarsdale Public Library may have noticed someone picketing outside with a sign that reads “Heartless Treatment of Library Staff.” That person is Robin Stettnisch, pictured left,who worked as a librarian since 1989. In 2017, the library was preparing to close for a $21,000,000 expansion. Yet...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Mather Hospital named one of America’s 250 best hospitals for 2023 by Healthgrades
Port Jefferson’s Mather Hospital is one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. This achievement puts Mather Hospital in the top five percent of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures.
Herald Community Newspapers
Community mourns Angelia Dominguez
Two separate GoFundMe campaigns have been set up to help the family of Angelia Dominguez through this time. They can be found at tinyurl.com/angeliadominguez1 and tinyurl.com/angeliadominguez2, respectively. Residents of Seaford, Wantagh, Hicksville, and other communities awoke to tragic news on Jan. 8. Angelia Dominguez, 16, was killed in a car...
Puttin' On the Ritz - The "kid glove" treatment for Allen Weisselberg
Talk about White privilege after falling in the crosshairs of the law. Allen Weisselberg is the poster boy. Rikers Island would hardly be considered New York City’s number one vacation spot. But there are certain places, dorms, and units that are more dangerous than others. And Allen Weisselberg has been designated to about the cushiest deal the jail offers. Hardly a surprise. Still, even I, who suffered a similar circumstance, am offended.
beckersasc.com
Top 3 hospitals for 14 specialties in 2022-23: US News
Hospitals including NYU Langone Hospitals in New York City and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston have been rated the top hospitals for certain subspecialities in 2022 and 2023 by U.S. News & World Report. Here are the top three hospitals for 14 specialties in 2022 and 2023:. Cancer:. 1....
longisland.com
New Owners Bring Changes to McQuade's Neighborhood Grill in Lynbrook
McQuade's Neighborhood Grill in Lynbrook has been sold and changes will come to the long-standing restaurant but not just yet, according to the new owners. “Everything is still the same,” Phil Laurelli told LongIsland.com in a recent phone interview. Laurelli is the son of McQuade's new owner Jim Laurelli, a former Nassau County police officer, who bought the place last fall. “We only changed things to try to help the business.”
tbrnewsmedia.com
Suffolk County to host free COVID-10 test kit and KN95 mask distribution Jan. 24
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that the County will host a free test kit and KN95 mask distribution event on January 24 between noon and 6 p.m. in the lobby of the H. Lee Dennison Building, located at 100 Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge. Approximately 1,000 test kits and nearly 1,000 KN95 mask will be available for residents to pick up.
Memorial Sloan Kettering, Jamaica Hospital reach deal on cancer care
NEW YORK -- A new partnership for Queens residents means they won't have to leave the borough to get quality cancer care.Doctors from Memorial Sloan Kettering in Manhattan will now be seeing cancer patients and providing treatment to them at Jamaica Hospital.This move will help address health disparities in underserved communities."When I see a patient with cancer now, I know exactly what they have ahead of them," said Dr. Sabiha Raoof, a cancer survivor. "I read my own mammogram when I did my first mammogram at the age 40 and I diagnosed my breast cancer, which was a very eye-opening...
'His work on Earth isn't done.' East Northport man receives lifesaving liver donation from fallen firefighter
Fallen FDNY firefighter William Moon's heart, liver, lungs and kidneys went to five different people.
AG James: Fairfield Properties must return security deposits for about 900 former tenants
As part of the agreement, Fairfield must also pay $90,000 in penalties.
End the persecution of unvaccinated New Yorkers, like me
You wouldn’t know it from the lack of headlines, but COVID-vaccine mandates were struck down in court again last week, this time for New York state health workers. The common-sense decision was based on the well-established fact that the vaccines don’t stop infection or transmission. But does anyone even care about facts, here in the land of COVID-emergency-forever? It’s little wonder “gaslighting” was Merriam-Webster’s 2022 word of the year. In New York City, gaslighting is the modus operandi of elected officials who proudly raise a fist for social justice but continue to deny citizens the most basic human rights when it comes to...
longisland.com
longisland.com
Special Weekend Passport Day in Hempstead Town
Planning a trip but don’t have a passport? Get ready for your next getaway with help from Hempstead Town’s Weekend Passport Day event on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. This appointment-only program at Hempstead Town Hall gives Town residents who are unable to visit the Town’s One-Stop Passport Shop during typical weekday hours, a convenient weekend date to apply for essential travel documents quickly.
Thrillist
These 2 NYC Landmarks Were Just Named the Most Loved in the U.S.
NYC is filled with historic buildings and iconic landmarks, so it should come as no surprise that two of them occupy the first two spots on America's most beloved landmarks list. The travel website Travelbag just released data about the most loved landmarks across the US. At the top of...
longisland.com
Nashville-Style Chicken Joint, Slappin Chick, Opens in Hicksville
Bringing Nashville chicken to Long Island, Slappin Chick opened recently in Hicksville. The menu is unique and makes it simple to navigate. You order by plates with four options. Two chicken sliders with seasoned fries, slaw and pickles ($15), a bun and tenders plate with one slider, one tender, fries slaw and pickle ($14), a slappin’ fries plate with tenders chopped and loaded with seasoned fries, slaw and pickles ($14), or a tender plate, which is two tenders, fries and pickles ($13).
$9B plunge in NYC commercial real estate sets up brutal political fight over shrinking tax pie
New York City’s golden goose isn’t just losing its feathers, it’s coughing up blood, and the whole structure of government will need to adjust. Per the city Finance Department, the total value of Gotham’s commercial real estate — offices, stores and hotels — is nearly $9 billion short of its most recent high. And it’s likely headed down more, as companies downsize their office footprints and stores across the city close. One of the city’s real-estate giants, Vornado, just got demoted from the S&P 500. As Finance Commissioner Preston Niblack notes, “The decline in office occupancy continues to impact retail stores and...
What Famous People Allegedly Own Homes In Upstate New York?
Take A Look Inside Adam Levine's Former New York City Penthouse. Maroon 5 frontman and longtime judge on The Voice, Adam Levine, lived the lifestyle of the rich and famous at this SoHo loft in New York City. Do you want to see inside?. 10 Places in Central New York...
