A former Belmont University associate provost is suing the school for allegedly breaching her employment contract. Dr. Mimi Barnard had signed her new contract to work at Belmont full time for the ‘22 -’23 school year as the associate provost for interdisciplinary studies and global education. On Sept. 1, she was informed that she was fired based on “gross professional negligence or dereliction of duty,” according to her lawsuit. The Vision reached out to Barnard’s attorney for comment but did not receive a response in time for press. The university issued the following statement in regards to the suit: “While we are disappointed this has turned litigious, we are confident in Belmont’s process in this matter and look forward to a successful outcome. As policy, Belmont does not comment publicly on any specific personnel matters.” Barnard alleges her termination was to be effective on Nov. 25, but a month before, she received a letter from President L. Gregory Jones, informing her that she was relieved. According to her suit, she was told, “In light of your September 8, 2022, statement that you are unable to work due to health reasons, you are relieved of all duties on behalf of the university effective immediately.” The letter referenced Section 2.5.6 of the Faculty Handbook as grounds for Barnard’s termination. That section of the handbook states that any faculty member can be terminated by the president of the university upon conclusion that any of the following exists:

1 DAY AGO