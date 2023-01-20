ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Country Burger in Dallas

Dallas – On the southwest side of Dallas, on the outskirts of Oak Cliff, you’ll find Country Burger. From the outside, this yellow and red brick building boisterously advertising bacon cheeseburgers with windmills and wagon wheels looks like your typical easygoing greasy spoon, but it’s got a little more flare than that.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
FRISCO, TX
blackchronicle.com

AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children | Texas News

MCKINNEY, Texas – An AMBER Alert for two little ladies lacking in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, had been each discovered protected Sunday evening. They had been situated with their 60 12 months previous grandmother who was...
MCKINNEY, TX
101.5 KNUE

‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas

Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
TYLER, TX
Steven Doyle

2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas

Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Train hits truck in Flower Mound

A Union Pacific Rail Road train struck a truck in west Flower Mound late Thursday morning. No one was injured, according to a Flower Mound Fire Department spokesman, and no hazardous materials were released as a result of the collision. Cowboy Lane was the only impacted roadway, and was reopened less than two hours later.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
CBS DFW

Body found in Grand Prairie could be connected to missing McKinney woman

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that could be connected to missing McKinney woman Kayla Kelley. The Collin County Sheriff's Office confirmed they, along with the Texas Rangers, found the body. They have not confirmed if the body is Kelley.Authorities backtracked cell phone signals from the suspect in the case, 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson, to the area where the body was found. The body was found near Kingswood Boulevard and Prairie Oak Boulevard, less than a mile from Ferguson's home. Ferguson reportedly lived at the residence with his wife.This news comes hours after we learned...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

2 found shot dead inside Fort Worth home, investigation underway

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot dead inside a Fort Worth home Wednesday.On Jan. 18, police were sent to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Killian Street. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims inside a bedroom of the residence.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not been identified at this time.This remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass

Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

