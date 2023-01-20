Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Vaccines an issue at the ND Legislature... again
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been about three years since the first case of COVID-19 was discovered in the United States. And Monday, after most of the population has either had the disease or been vaccinated against it, there were several bills in the State Legislature dealing with vaccine requirements.
KFYR-TV
State senators approve change to gross production tax requirement
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota Senators have approved a bill that would remove a required property tax levy for oil-producing counties. According to state law, counties like Williams, McKenzie, and Mountrail are required to levy at least 10 mills toward roads to receive their share of the gross production tax. Senate Bill 2162 would eliminate that requirement, which passed unanimously last week. Watford City Senator Dale Patten, who sponsored the bill, says it could provide tax relief to people in the region.
KFYR-TV
Bill would allow physical therapists to give out mobility-impaired parking certificates in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans with mobility issues could soon have another resource at their disposal. Senate Bill 2191 would include physical therapists on the list of medical professionals qualified to administer a mobility-impaired parking certificate. “Physical therapists are considered mobility experts. We’ve had extensive training to evaluate all...
KFYR-TV
Cracking down on organics fraud
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The number of certified organic growers in North Dakota has risen to 183 and the term “organic” is more frequently seen splashed across items in the grocery store. But now, the U.S. government plans to impose new regulations on producers and handlers. The Department...
KFYR-TV
Member schools vote Minot’s Mitch Lunde and Glenburn’s Larry Derr to NDHSAA Board
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota High School Activities Association will have two fresh faces from the Minot area on its board of directors next school year. Minot Public Schools Activities Director Mitch Lunde and Glenburn Public School Superintendent Larry Derr will represent the Class A West and Class B Northwest regions, respectively.
KFYR-TV
CyberTips for internet crimes against children up 500% in ND in past six years | Virtual Vigilance Part 1
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the internet continues to be a large part of life for many Americans, online crimes against children have skyrocketed. North Dakota Task Force agents often see criminals luring children to meet, defrauding them out of information, or trading explicit and abusive pictures and videos of children. So, how widespread is the issue and what are agents doing to track down predators?
KFYR-TV
Book vending machines: bringing books into the hands of rural ND residents
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many rural areas in North Dakota do not have public libraries within the town or even in the whole county, but the state has come up with a potential solution — book vending machines. These Little Free Libraries help those in Bismarck, but now the...
KFYR-TV
ND airline boardings hit 1 million in 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota airline boardings surpassed one million in 2022. This comes two years after the industry saw a 50 percent decrease in the state in 2020. Only 500,000 flew in or out of North Dakota during the height of the COVID pandemic. The state was originally...
KFYR-TV
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
KFYR-TV
With tough winter so far, a reminder to respect wildlife in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. - While enjoying the great outdoors this winter, it’s important to keep your distance from wildlife. Winter started early this year with a significant blizzard in mid-November. Coupled with more snow and frigid temperatures in December, winter has been tough on wildlife. “They’re pretty much hunkering down...
